India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades

CNN — The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East. But this year, dominating the main...
From the Emirates to Davos: South Korea's big week in global business

CNN — South Korea's leader is capping off a whirlwind week, after securing tens of billions of dollars in investment from the Middle East and vowing to have his country play a more important role in revitalizing international supply chains. On Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Egg shortage sends New Zealanders rushing to buy their own hens

CNN — Eggs have soared in cost around the world over the past year as avian flu decimated chicken flocks and fallout from Russia's war with Ukraine raised the prices of energy and animal feed. In the United States, egg prices have far surpassed the increase in other grocery...
Ukraine adviser tells allies 'think faster' on military support

KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies on Saturday to "think faster" about stepping up their military support, a day after they failed to agree on sending battle tanks coveted by Kyiv.
These 3 solutions could turn the tide on the climate crisis

CNN — Climate change is sending the world hurtling towards a series of catastrophic tipping points, which risk setting off feedback loops that lock the world into irreversible climate change. That's the bad news. The good news, however, is that there is also a series of "positive tipping points,"...
Top Fed official: Inflation is easing, but our work isn't done

CNN — The Federal Reserve is seeing progress in its battle to bring down US inflation and remains laser-focused on reaching the Fed's 2% target — but policy will have to remain restrictive for "some time" to come. That's the message Thursday from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard,...
Feds try to improve fishing data with new monitoring rules

PORTLAND, MAINE — Changes to U.S. rules about the monitoring of Northeast commercial fishing activities are going into effect this month with a goal of providing more accurate information about some of the nation's oldest fisheries. The U.S. mandates observers to work onboard fishing boats to collect data and...
Uber wants its future to have three-wheeled cars, face-to-face seats

CNN — Uber drivers don't always need four wheels, front-facing passenger seats and top speeds over 50 miles an hour just to drive people or deliveries from one place to another in a city. So Uber is working with automakers to create custom-built cars for urban ride- hail and delivery work, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.
How investors are preparing for a debt ceiling standoff

CNN — The US government is set to hit its self-imposed borrowing limit today and both Wall Street and Washington are hoping for a resolution — but preparing for the worst. The ongoing brinkmanship in Congress over whether or not to allow the federal government to borrow more money to pay its bills is bringing back memories of 2011, when debates over the debt ceiling knocked America's credit rating down a peg first the first time in history and nearly brought the US to default, wounding both the economy and markets.
South Korea's lunar probe captures stunning Earth, moon images

The Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter began orbiting the moon in December after the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's spacecraft had launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August. The probe, also known as "Danuri" thanks to a public naming contest in the country that combined the...
The most dangerous TikTok trends of all time

TikTok isn’t all fun and frivolity. For all the innocent crazes that come and go, there are plenty of dangerous trends to look out for on the hugely popular platform.Over the years, the app has risen in popularity to reach an audience of more than a billion people and become a modern phenomenon.It’s impacted the lives of so many and holds such influence on the zeitgeist that it’s only natural that negative elements have emerged alongside the positive when it comes to viral trends.From bizarre crazes to life threatening challenges, these are the most dangerous TikTok trends of recent times...
