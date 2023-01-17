Read full article on original website
Early flurries south of Lake Winnebago tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A system moving through the Midwest will clip areas south of Lake Winnebago early tomorrow morning. Expect patchy fog all morning as well, with mostly cloudy skies. Some isolated areas of possible cloud clearing are likely in the late afternoon/early evening.
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
We Energies crews from Wisconsin save driver that flew off hill while helping restore power in California
(WFRV) – We Energies traveled over to California to help restore power after major storms in the area. However, they did a little more than restore power. “We wrapped up our power restoration efforts in central California and had just started our trip home when a driver of an SUV lost control, shot across the freeway median, and went airborne down a 75-foot embankment,” said Jeb Loth, a We Energies operations supervisor.
During Free Fishing Weekend, Wisconsin DNR issues reminder about invasive species
(WFRV) – Anglers all around Wisconsin can enjoy the excitement of winter fishing at no charge, with no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps required during Free Fishing Weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting the Free Fishing Weekend from January 21-22. “Free Fishing Weekend...
COVID-19 in northeast Wisconsin looking good, low levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,736,262 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,071 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalJan. 13 Total. Total Positive Cases1,736,2621,732,517 (+3,745) Fully Vaccinated3,606,760 (61.8%)3,607,085 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,107,066 (19.0%)1,089,193 (18.7%) COVID-19...
Wisconsin motel evacuated after Alabama man threatens to shoot employees, law enforcement
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and a woman who refused to leave their room caused a southeastern Wisconsin motel to be evacuated following alleged threats towards employees and law enforcement. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers were called to Motel 6 on West College Avenue...
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Cloudy and chilly to start, much colder air on the horizon
After an active week of weather, things settle down now for us. Unfortunately, the clouds will be stubborn again and you’ll feel the chill in the air again. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid/upper 20s — with high pressure gliding overhead the winds will by on the light side.
Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
