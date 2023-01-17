ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes

Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
TCU vs. Kansas prediction and odds for Saturday, January 21 (Trust Horned Frogs as big underdogs)

Kansas had its 10-game winning streak snapped in overtime against Kansas State on Tuesday, but this team is no doubt in the mix for a second straight National Championship. The Jayhawks are at the top of a crowded and talented Big 12 and welcome another formidable foe in TCU on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks have pulled out tight games at home multiple times this season, will this be another barnburner on Saturday afternoon?
