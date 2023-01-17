ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

L.A. Weekly

Bottega Taboo, Owned by the Famous Pop Star, Lika Osipova, is Creating a Buzz in LA

Ever heard of the Bottega Taboo, the latest culinary offering in Los Angeles? This new establishment has been creating a buzz around town, with the co-owners being none other than the famous pop star and award-winning TV personality Lika Osipova and designer Tata Michael. Their creative genius and unique combination of style and cutting-edge gourmet cuisine have brought a new wave of enthusiasm to the city’s culinary scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

3 People Shot at Silverado Park in West Long Beach

When LBPD officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition from the shooting. According to police, the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past them and began shooting. Three people were shot at Silverado Park just before 2pm...
LONG BEACH, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

