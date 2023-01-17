Read full article on original website
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
L.A. Weekly
Bottega Taboo, Owned by the Famous Pop Star, Lika Osipova, is Creating a Buzz in LA
Ever heard of the Bottega Taboo, the latest culinary offering in Los Angeles? This new establishment has been creating a buzz around town, with the co-owners being none other than the famous pop star and award-winning TV personality Lika Osipova and designer Tata Michael. Their creative genius and unique combination of style and cutting-edge gourmet cuisine have brought a new wave of enthusiasm to the city’s culinary scene.
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
Black Restaurant Week returns with more eateries, more deals
Long Beach’s Black Restaurant Week returns for the second year beginning Sunday, with nearly double the number of food businesses participating. The post Black Restaurant Week returns with more eateries, more deals appeared first on Long Beach Post.
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
spectrumnews1.com
Banana pudding business gives back during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is back to support local Black businesses. There will be pop-up events and special deals running Jan. 22 to 29. Filthy Rich Banana Pudding will not only be serving their sweet treat, but proceeds will fund social justice work. Owner...
Pizza Hut attempts to break record for world's largest pizza with 14,100 square-foot pie
Will anyone ever outpizza this? Pizza Hut baked up a massive, 14,100 square-foot pie at the Los Angeles Convention Center in an attempt to break the world record.
longbeachlocalnews.com
3 People Shot at Silverado Park in West Long Beach
When LBPD officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition from the shooting. According to police, the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past them and began shooting. Three people were shot at Silverado Park just before 2pm...
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
KTLA.com
Who knew: Gold Diggers in east Hollywood
For more information on Gold Diggers visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 19, 2023.
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
10 people dead, at least 10 others hurt in shooting at dance club in Southern California
Authorities are conducting a massive manhunt for a suspect who killed 10 people and injured at least 10 othes in a shooting at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday in Southern California,
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
newportbeachindy.com
Orange County Philanthropists Honored at 37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Orange County
In 1986, Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist Doug Freeman lobbied the U.S. Congress and convinced President Ronald Reagan to establish National Philanthropy Day to thank those in the community who are the “ultimate givers.”. Now, every year more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters throughout the U.S.,...
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
foxla.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
