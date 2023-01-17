Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Public Library looking for poets to make their mark on the city
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Public Library, along with the city’s public works department, is calling on Appleton residents to submit their poems for their Sidewalk Poetry program. This is the 10th year of the project, but the first one partnered with the library. Community Partnership Supervisor...
wearegreenbay.com
Pulaski residents fundraise for Bonfire victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Pulaski community leaders organized a fundraiser for those suffering from a recent bonfire incident. The fundraiser included food and auctions that will benefit Pulaski bonfire victims. More than a thousand Pulaski residents gathered to show their support for the victims. Michael Jarosinski is no stranger...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Copper
Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
wearegreenbay.com
FAVORYT offers all-natural products for sensitive skin and course hair
(WFRV) – Some of the most successful companies are born out of need. That’s the case for Green Bay-based FAVORYT brands after Josh and Amy Woods had a hard time finding truly all-natural effective products for sensitive skin and course hair. They stopped by Local 5 Live with...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
WBAY Green Bay
Officials say intoxicated senior crashes her car into utility pole in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers from the Menasha Police Department responded to an accident near the 800 block of Plank Road on Saturday afternoon. They found a vehicle on its side next to a power pole, with the driver trapped inside. After interviewing witnesses, officers determined that the car was...
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again
The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
101 WIXX
Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD offering reward for info on man accused of theft & forgery of financial documents
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual accused of theft and forgery of financial documents. A vehicle had been stolen on January 2, 2023, and later recovered by law enforcement. After...
seehafernews.com
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Manitowoc Man Accused of Stabbing His Cousin
A Manitowoc man accused of stabbing his cousin has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Ryan A. King was in court recently, where he pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of Attempted Homicide and two counts of False Imprisonment. King was arrested following...
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested With Stolen Credit Card After Failing to Pay Cab Fare in Manitowoc
A man was arrested in Manitowoc early this morning after he failed to pay cab fare. The cab driver called the Manitowoc Police Department and requested to speak to an officer when a 20-year-old man was unable to pay his fare. The driver informed the responding officer that the man...
wapl.com
Neenah yard sign order facing legal fight
NEENAH, Wis–The city of Neenah is ordering homeowners to take down yard signs opposing the rezoning of Shattuck Middle School. The conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is demanding the city rescind notices of violation and threats of daily fines issued to more than a hundred property owners.
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
