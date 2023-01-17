ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algoma, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Public Library looking for poets to make their mark on the city

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Public Library, along with the city’s public works department, is calling on Appleton residents to submit their poems for their Sidewalk Poetry program. This is the 10th year of the project, but the first one partnered with the library. Community Partnership Supervisor...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pulaski residents fundraise for Bonfire victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Pulaski community leaders organized a fundraiser for those suffering from a recent bonfire incident. The fundraiser included food and auctions that will benefit Pulaski bonfire victims. More than a thousand Pulaski residents gathered to show their support for the victims. Michael Jarosinski is no stranger...
PULASKI, WI
Pet Saver: Copper

Pet Saver: Copper

Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin selecting "Young Farmer" of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again

The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Neenah yard sign order facing legal fight

NEENAH, Wis–The city of Neenah is ordering homeowners to take down yard signs opposing the rezoning of Shattuck Middle School. The conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is demanding the city rescind notices of violation and threats of daily fines issued to more than a hundred property owners.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI

