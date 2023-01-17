Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Gainesville teen sought in double homicide case
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Gainesville police have identified a suspect in the January 16 double homicide of two teenagers. Gainesville resident Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is facing an outstanding capital murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile. "King...
KTEN.com
Amber Alert issued for missing McKinney sisters
McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — McKinney police issued an Amber Alert early Friday for two missing sisters who are believed to be "in grave or immediate danger." Police said the girls — six-year-old Jennifer and nine-year-old Jessica Burns — are believed to have been abducted by a woman identified as their grandmother, Jame Burns, 60.
KXII.com
Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
KXII.com
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
News Channel 25
AMBER Alert issued for two missing Texas girls
McKINNEY, Texas — An Amber Alert is in effect for two little girls from McKinney. Authorities believe they are in immediate danger. Police are looking for 9-year old Jessica Burns. She's white, 4'10, and weighs 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. The girl was last seen...
KTEN.com
Man shoots himself after Bryan County pursuit
(KTEN) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call for help involving a Gainesville man who was reportedly threatening to harm himself. Capt. Scott Hampton said troopers tried stopping the man in his vehicle, and that led to a pursuit from northern Bryan County to Fort Washita.
KXII.com
Owner offering reward after Whitesboro café destroyed by arson fire
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground. It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe. It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of...
KTEN.com
Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
KTEN.com
Grayson County 911 service interrupted
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
KXII.com
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
KOCO
Marshall County girl at center of Amber Alert has been found, OHP says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Monday evening for a 14-year-old girl out of Marshall County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said she has been found and is safe. Original Story. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl out of...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead In Fannin County Crash
One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
KXII.com
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Highway 75 was shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday. The Denison Police Department was on scene along Highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement no major injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes. *Original story below*. The...
KTEN.com
Broken Bow boys top Madill in Atoka tournament
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) - Broken Bow and Madill were the final two teams standing in the Atoka Wampus Cat Classic boys bracket. The Savages came out on top 44-31.
KTEN.com
Work to resume Monday on Durant boulevard project
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — It's now official. The Durant City Council met in special session Friday to approve an updated contract with Schiralli Construction to finish work on a long-delayed project to widen a section of University Boulevard. City officials called the meeting just weeks after they worked out...
KXII.com
Durant Mayor resigning due to health reasons
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Mayor Oden Grube announced her resignation Friday due to health reasons. Grube was elected as Ward 2 Councilmember in 2017 and became the city’s first female mayor in 2019. “I’m sad to resign, but I have to make my health a priority,” Grube said....
KTEN.com
Caddo boys on fire, route Colbert in semifinals
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) - The Caddo boys are on a different level than everyone else. The Bruins rack up another dominate win 70-47 over Colbert in the semifinals of the Bryan County Tournament. The Bruins will play Calera in the championship Saturday at 8 p.m. at Southeastern.
KTEN.com
Madill boys hold on over Idabel 54-49
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) - A back and forth battle between Madill and Idabel, but the Wildcats hold on 54-49. Madill will face Atoka in the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.
KTEN.com
Atoka boys advance to home tournament championship
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) - The Atoka boys basketball team advanced to the championship game in their home tournament defeating Lone Grove 67-55. The championship game will be played Saturday at 7 p.m.
KTEN.com
Ardmore community raises concerns about polluted pond
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Residents of the Champion Station community in Ardmore say their neighborhood pond water turn from clear to a murky red and brown in November. “It speaks for itself whenever you look at the pond,” said homeowner Charles Davenport. Some residents believe the waste could...
