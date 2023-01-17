One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.

FANNIN COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO