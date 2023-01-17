ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Gainesville teen sought in double homicide case

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Gainesville police have identified a suspect in the January 16 double homicide of two teenagers. Gainesville resident Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is facing an outstanding capital murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile. "King...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Amber Alert issued for missing McKinney sisters

McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — McKinney police issued an Amber Alert early Friday for two missing sisters who are believed to be "in grave or immediate danger." Police said the girls — six-year-old Jennifer and nine-year-old Jessica Burns — are believed to have been abducted by a woman identified as their grandmother, Jame Burns, 60.
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
KINGSTON, OK
KXII.com

Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
News Channel 25

AMBER Alert issued for two missing Texas girls

McKINNEY, Texas — An Amber Alert is in effect for two little girls from McKinney. Authorities believe they are in immediate danger. Police are looking for 9-year old Jessica Burns. She's white, 4'10, and weighs 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. The girl was last seen...
MCKINNEY, TX
KTEN.com

Man shoots himself after Bryan County pursuit

(KTEN) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call for help involving a Gainesville man who was reportedly threatening to harm himself. Capt. Scott Hampton said troopers tried stopping the man in his vehicle, and that led to a pursuit from northern Bryan County to Fort Washita.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash

MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Grayson County 911 service interrupted

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
GAINESVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Fannin County Crash

One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Highway 75 was shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday. The Denison Police Department was on scene along Highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement no major injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes. *Original story below*. The...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Work to resume Monday on Durant boulevard project

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — It's now official. The Durant City Council met in special session Friday to approve an updated contract with Schiralli Construction to finish work on a long-delayed project to widen a section of University Boulevard. City officials called the meeting just weeks after they worked out...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Durant Mayor resigning due to health reasons

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Mayor Oden Grube announced her resignation Friday due to health reasons. Grube was elected as Ward 2 Councilmember in 2017 and became the city’s first female mayor in 2019. “I’m sad to resign, but I have to make my health a priority,” Grube said....
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Caddo boys on fire, route Colbert in semifinals

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) - The Caddo boys are on a different level than everyone else. The Bruins rack up another dominate win 70-47 over Colbert in the semifinals of the Bryan County Tournament. The Bruins will play Calera in the championship Saturday at 8 p.m. at Southeastern.
COLBERT, OK
KTEN.com

Madill boys hold on over Idabel 54-49

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) - A back and forth battle between Madill and Idabel, but the Wildcats hold on 54-49. Madill will face Atoka in the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.
MADILL, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore community raises concerns about polluted pond

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Residents of the Champion Station community in Ardmore say their neighborhood pond water turn from clear to a murky red and brown in November. “It speaks for itself whenever you look at the pond,” said homeowner Charles Davenport. Some residents believe the waste could...
ARDMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy