Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
Police: 3-year-old boy in hospital after being shot at extended stay hotel in Douglasville, 2 charged
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police. At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to respond to the scene.
Man, 13-year-old killed in separate shootings across Atlanta
Separate shootings claimed the lives of two people, including a 13-year-old boy, across Atlanta over the weekend, according to authorities.
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
2 arrested after 3-year-old survives shooting at Douglas County hotel
Two people were arrested after a 3-year-old child was shot at an extended-stay hotel, Douglasville police said Sunday....
4 shot at Brookhaven apartments, 1 dead, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said four men were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning and one is dead. They said a party was being held at the apartment during the overnight hours and into the morning. They got the call around 10:35 a.m. It happened along...
1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Woman arrested for murder after shooting man on Merriwood Drive
MACON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the Merriwood Drive investigation after shooting 39-year-old Waymond Dancy from Forsyth, Georgia. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 27- year-old Jada Simone Johnson was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection to Dancy's death. Dancy was found...
Police say 3-year-old possibly shot at Douglasville motel
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting involving a 3-year-old on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits. A 911...
13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say
ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
1 person killed in shooting early Sunday, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of someone who was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to investigators, one person was shot...
Alleged hitman in murder-for-hire plot at Gwinnett dealership also suspect in south Fulton drive-by
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say they believe the man hired to kill a woman at a used car dealership is also responsible for a drive-by shooting the day before. Courtney Owens was gunned down in cold blood while at work at Royal Court Motors on Dec. 10.
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
GBI: Dead suspect’s handgun fired shot that injured trooper at APD training facility
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Manuel Teran’s handgun fired the shot that injured a trooper. Teran, whose friends called him Tortuguita, was shot and killed by Georgia State Patrol troopers on Wednesday morning after investigators said Teran shot a trooper without warning. The...
Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
‘You feel unsafe in some way’: Police investigating car break-ins in DeKalb County neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one DeKalb County neighborhood have spent the past week replacing their car windows. Seemingly dozens of cars were broken into in Decatur, during a rash of recent break-ins. “This is a beautiful place to live,” neighbor Santana Herrera told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon....
On the run: Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — They were partners in business, and in life – Courtney Owens and Stoney Williams. Now, Williams is accused of hiring a hitman to kill Owens. On Dec. 9, 2022, Owens, 34, from Snellville, was shot to death inside the offices of their used car business, Royal Court Motors near Snellville.
Doraville police shoot man with machete who tried take patrol vehicle, GBI says
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to scene after a traffic stop turned into a shooting Thursday, according to Doraville Police Department. One man was hurt. The shooting happened just before noon at DeKalb Technology Parkway near Chamblee Tucker Road when police tried to conduct a...
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in October 2022. 35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, on Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.
