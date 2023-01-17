ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police: 3-year-old boy in hospital after being shot at extended stay hotel in Douglasville, 2 charged

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police. At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to respond to the scene.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
11Alive

4 shot at Brookhaven apartments, 1 dead, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said four men were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning and one is dead. They said a party was being held at the apartment during the overnight hours and into the morning. They got the call around 10:35 a.m. It happened along...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
13WMAZ

Woman arrested for murder after shooting man on Merriwood Drive

MACON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the Merriwood Drive investigation after shooting 39-year-old Waymond Dancy from Forsyth, Georgia. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 27- year-old Jada Simone Johnson was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection to Dancy's death. Dancy was found...
FORSYTH, GA
WSB Radio

Police say 3-year-old possibly shot at Douglasville motel

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting involving a 3-year-old on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits. A 911...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
11Alive

13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in October 2022. 35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, on Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Atlanta, GA
