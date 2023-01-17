ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Aukus won’t undermine Australia’s stance against nuclear weapons

Monday marks 50 years since Australia ratified the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The NPT’s success in stopping the spread of nuclear weapons has been fundamental to global security over the last five decades. Over 180 countries, including Australia, have committed not to seek, and to...
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy