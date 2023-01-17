MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 release date, price, specs and more

Apple just announced its new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch 2023 models, both with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. These replace the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 , respectively.

Apple is promising significantly more power than the previous models — and a lot more muscle if you're stepping up from an older Intel-powered Mac. And it's claiming very long battery life to boot. The design is essentially the same, but you get a more robust HDMI connection and faster Wi-Fi 6E.

We still need go hands-on with the new laptops, but here’s everything we know about the smaller of the two laptops: the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023. And see our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 vs 2021 comparison that breaks down the upgrades.

MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 specs

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 is available for pre-order now at Apple’s online store . The units will ship on or around January 24. Make sure to check out our pre-order guide so you can reserve yours now.

MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023: Specs

Here's a chart breaking down how the specs vary across both 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the 2023 MacBook Pros and their predecessors, the 2021 MacBook Pros. As you can see, there are few differences aside from the performance and connectivity upgrades.

The headline feature for the new MacBook Pro is definitely the new M2 Pro and M2 Max silicon. The M2 Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores.

The new M2 Pro and M2 Max are customizable for up 96GB of RAM, though M2 Pro models are limited to just 32GB of RAM. The GPU in the M2 Pro and M2 Max is available with up to 19 cores and there are also 16 neural engine cores in all models for machine learning tasks like video analysis and image processing.

Regarding some additional upgrades, the new MacBook Pro 14-inch supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity and an advanced HDMI port that supports 8K displays at 60Hz — which is a first for the MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023: Price

MacBook Pro 14-inch comes in a variety of configurations, with the base model starting at $1,999 / £2,149.00 / €2,399 / AU$3,199. This version comes with the M2 Pro chipset with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU and 16-core neural engine, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

The top-of-the-line MacBook Pro is a whopping $6,299 / £6,549.00 / €7,399 / AU$9,799 — though it comes with otherworldly specs. This configuration comes loaded with the top M2 Max chipset with a 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU and 16-core neural engine, 96GB of RAM and a massive 8TB SSD.

Keep in mind that none of the hardware is upgradable, so pick the configuration that you think you’ll need a couple of years from now rather than the configuration you need today.

MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023: Performance

(Image credit: Apple )

Apple promises a ton of performance improvements in the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets over their Intel and Apple silicon predecessors. The M2 Pro is claimed to provide 20% greater performance than the M1 Pro chipset and the new 16-core neural engine is 40% faster than the previous generation. In terms of graphics performance, Apple claims that the M2 Max GPU delivers up to 30% better graphics performance than the M1 Max GPU.

This combination of improvements makes the new MacBook Pro a productivity beast — in theory. Apple claims effects rendering is up to six times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and color grading is up to two times faster.

In terms of performance in first-party applications, Apples states that rendering titles and animations in Motion, its advanced video production software, is up to 80% faster than Intel-powered MacBook Pros and up to 20% faster than the older M1-generation Apple silicon.

Apple has also tested Photoshop on the new silicon and the results are impressive. According to Apple, image processing in Adobe Photoshop is up to 80% faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 40% faster than the previous generation. This gives Apple a definite advantage over Intel when it comes to wooing Photoshop users.

MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023: Design

(Image credit: Apple)

If you remember what the old 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 looked like, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro 2023 will look very familiar. But that’s not a bad thing when the design is already excellent. The new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 remains relatively lightweight and sleek, with a mere 0.6-inch thickness and 3.5-pound weight.

The display remains excellent as well. In the newest MacBook Pro 14-inch, you get a 3024 x 1964 pixel Liquid Retina XDR display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content. You also get ProMotion 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

In terms of other features and ports, the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and three “studio-quality” mics for video/voice calls. For ports, you get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and MagSafe 3 charging.

MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023: Battery life

The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M2 Pro is rated for 18 hours of movie playback through Apple TV and up to 12 hours of wireless web surfing via its 70-watt-hour battery.

When we go hands-on we will conduct our own testing, but it won’t shock us if the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 has excellent battery life. The MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 with an M1 Pro chipset managed just over 14 hours in our web surfing test , which is one of the best laptop battery life results we’ve ever seen.

MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023: Outlook

(Image credit: Apple)

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 may not seem like a significant upgrade given the relatively unchanged design, but make no mistake — the upgrade to M2 Pro and M2 Max silicon is a massive shift. Hands-on testing will determine whether or not the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 lives up to Apple’s claims, but for now, it appears to be the clear choice from Apple for power users unless you want a bigger 16-inch screen .

