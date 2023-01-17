ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
volusia.org

Extension of permit fee waiver and mobile housing

On Jan. 17, the Volusia County Council approved an extension of the resolution that waives permit application fees for repairing and reconstructing structures directly damaged by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The approved extension is in effect until 5 p.m. March 7. Growth and Resource Management Director Clay Ervin said of...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices

On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays

SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
KISSIMMEE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO orders homeowner, residents to vacate home because of criminal history

For the first time in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has used a civil law to permanently order nuisance residents from their home. The five residents of the home, located in the 2300 block of Blueberry Street in Daytona North, each have history with law enforcement — felonies and misdemeanors of varying charges, including drug-related charges, according to a press release from FCSO. Since the current owner took possession in March 2018, FCSO has made 132 service calls to the residence, the press release said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: SunRail to begin DeLand expansion this spring

DELAND, Fla. — SunRail officials say they are planning the rail line's next phase of expansion later this year, which will connect the commuter train service to DeLand in Volusia County. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said a prime contractor has been selected and construction on...
DELAND, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society

Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage

Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tonight: Volusia County school fair helps inform families and students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County families who live on the east side can receive more information about the education options available for their children. A school choice fair will be held at the Lemerand Student Center at Daytona State College. Families who attend the fair will receive priority...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Condo owners say increasing assessment fees may force them to sell

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some downtown Orlando condominium owners feel like the President of their owners association wants to run the place like a hotel, even though the city prohibits short-term rentals of entire condo units. Investigative Reporter Karla Ray learned that members of the Jackson Condominium Board are connected...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply

About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
FLORIDA STATE

