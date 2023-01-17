For the first time in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has used a civil law to permanently order nuisance residents from their home. The five residents of the home, located in the 2300 block of Blueberry Street in Daytona North, each have history with law enforcement — felonies and misdemeanors of varying charges, including drug-related charges, according to a press release from FCSO. Since the current owner took possession in March 2018, FCSO has made 132 service calls to the residence, the press release said.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO