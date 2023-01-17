Read full article on original website
volusia.org
Extension of permit fee waiver and mobile housing
On Jan. 17, the Volusia County Council approved an extension of the resolution that waives permit application fees for repairing and reconstructing structures directly damaged by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The approved extension is in effect until 5 p.m. March 7. Growth and Resource Management Director Clay Ervin said of...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices
On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
Bay News 9
Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays
SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
Bay News 9
Florida legislation incentivizes more affordable housing through tax exemptions
FLORIDA — Orlando is one of the toughest cities to rent an apartment, according to an apartment hunting website, rentcafe.com. However, some state lawmakers are working to get more affordable housing in the market. What You Need To Know. Florida legislation motivates complexes to create afforable housing units by...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO orders homeowner, residents to vacate home because of criminal history
For the first time in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has used a civil law to permanently order nuisance residents from their home. The five residents of the home, located in the 2300 block of Blueberry Street in Daytona North, each have history with law enforcement — felonies and misdemeanors of varying charges, including drug-related charges, according to a press release from FCSO. Since the current owner took possession in March 2018, FCSO has made 132 service calls to the residence, the press release said.
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
2 Osceola County schools exceeding standards for maximum classroom sizes
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — This year, two schools in Osceola County are not in compliance with state standards that set maximum class sizes. In 2002, voters approved the class size amendment, and it went into effect in 2010. It limits how many students can be in core classes like math, English, and science.
volusia.org
Two or more County Council members to attend governor's press conference
Two or more members of the Volusia County Council will attend Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press conference at noon today, Jan. 18, at the Dunlawton beach ramp, 145 Dunlawton Blvd., Daytona Beach Shores. For more information, call the County Manager’s Office at 386-236-5920. Notice under the Americans with Disabilities...
mynews13.com
Officials: SunRail to begin DeLand expansion this spring
DELAND, Fla. — SunRail officials say they are planning the rail line's next phase of expansion later this year, which will connect the commuter train service to DeLand in Volusia County. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said a prime contractor has been selected and construction on...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society
Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage
Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Tonight: Volusia County school fair helps inform families and students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County families who live on the east side can receive more information about the education options available for their children. A school choice fair will be held at the Lemerand Student Center at Daytona State College. Families who attend the fair will receive priority...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Condo owners say increasing assessment fees may force them to sell
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some downtown Orlando condominium owners feel like the President of their owners association wants to run the place like a hotel, even though the city prohibits short-term rentals of entire condo units. Investigative Reporter Karla Ray learned that members of the Jackson Condominium Board are connected...
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
wmfe.org
As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply
About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
ocala-news.com
FHP warns Marion County motorists of potential visibility issues from 342-acre prescribed burn
Marion County motorists are being warned of potential visibility issues from an earlier 342-acre prescribed burn. The affected area is located near Fort McCoy in the vicinity of County Road 314. The Florida Highway Patrol states that there may be lingering smoke in this area from the prescribed burn. Motorists...
