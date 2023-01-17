Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Ivon Adams, man accused of murdering of Athena Brownfield, booked into Caddo County Jail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ivon Adams, the man who allegedly killed 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, was booked into the Caddo County Jail Thursday evening. Adams was booked in around 9 p.m. after being extradited from Maricopa County Jail in Arizona. He was booked on charges of murder in the first...
KTUL
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer, Ivon Adams, denied bond in Caddo County court
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield appeared at the Caddo County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ivon Adams killed Brownfield on Christmas Day and then buried her body in the Rush Springs area. A judge denied bond for Adams...
KTUL
Oklahomans remember the 16 lives lost in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday afternoon Oklahomans came together outside of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, remembering the people who lost their lives in the jail in 2022. It was an emotional day as the community remembers the 16 people who died in the Oklahoma County Jail last year,...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon baby killer gets life without parole
EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
Norman Police Investigating After Fatal Thursday Shooting
Norman Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting near 12th Avenue Southeast and East Lindsey Street early Thursday morning. NPD said at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded after a caller reported that they had shot a burglary suspect inside their business. When officers arrived, they...
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
kswo.com
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department is now investigating its first homicide of 2023. Officer Chris Blessing says an officer responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots...
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
KTUL
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — The remains of a child were recovered by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs. "At this time, the OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield," the organization said...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
Comments / 0