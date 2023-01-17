Read full article on original website
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
fox34.com
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March. CoStar said the almost 75 thousand square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps. When originally announced last year, the cost was to be about...
Mochinut is set to open its first Panhandle location next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mochinut is set to open its first location in Amarillo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 1915 S Washington st. According to a Mochicnut Facebook post, Mochinut is scheduled to host a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 – Jan. 31 offering […]
KFDA
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
abc7amarillo.com
'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
If You Want To See A National Park Near Amarillo Prepare To Drive
If you love the great outdoors, you can't be upset about living in Texas. We've got everything from beautiful beaches to massive canyons; beautiful deserts and never ending forests. Which is why I'm shocked that Texas has a paltry number of national parks. If you're wanting to visit a national...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area. According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck
Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants pet owners to celebrate Dog Walking Month and remind us it’s important to walk our dogs daily.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Freda Powell Using City Email for Mayoral Campaign
According to her ballot application, mayoral candidate and Councilwoman Place 2 Freda Powell is utilizing her official city email address as for her campaign. On the application, which has been published by the city, Powell wrote “freda.powell@amarillo.gov” in a box asking for a public email address used to “receive campaign related emails.” The email address listed by Powell on the application was provided to her by the City of Amarillo.
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
everythinglubbock.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect Monday – Tuesday evening for portions of the area
LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching winter storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Monday evening through Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 9:00 PM CST Monday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for...
KFDA
Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost to begin phase 2 of construction
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost completed phase one of construction and is beginning phase two. Innovation Outpost has Badger, Buff and Raider classes open, along with sit’s R and D labs, outdoor and common spaces. Phase two will be done in two parts, beginning with...
KWTX
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
KFDA
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
Mix 94.1
