Sebastian, FL

sebastiandaily.com

American POW-MIA Monument Coming Soon to Riverview Park in Sebastian

Sons of The American Legion-Squad 189 of Sebastian have begun planning to unveil the newest monument to be erected at Riverview Park in Sebastian. “The monument will be unveiled and dedicated to the honor of the 82000+ American POW-MIAs still unaccounted for since WWI,” Past Commander Peter Puzzo told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian to talk with builder about 3 lots near busy intersection

On Wednesday evening, the Sebastian City Council had a special meeting to discuss potential public safety concerns involving three lots at a major intersection. The lots, located near the corner of Roseland Road and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd), were recently cleared to build homes, and that has raised concerns among several residents who showed up for the special meeting.
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Seafood Festival returns to Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST — The Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Incredible glass sculptures at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Beginning Jan. 20, McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition, through April 30. Jason Gamrath is a world-renowned glass sculptor and artist from Seattle. His sculpture exhibits have drawn large crowds across the United States, Greece, Sweden, and China.
VERO BEACH, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!

Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
FELLSMERE, FL

