Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
sebastiandaily.com
American POW-MIA Monument Coming Soon to Riverview Park in Sebastian
Sons of The American Legion-Squad 189 of Sebastian have begun planning to unveil the newest monument to be erected at Riverview Park in Sebastian. “The monument will be unveiled and dedicated to the honor of the 82000+ American POW-MIAs still unaccounted for since WWI,” Past Commander Peter Puzzo told Sebastian Daily.
Locally Owned Bar in Palm Bay Seems to be Undergoing Changes
"Our owner was inspired to open Pour 4 by her experiences working as a wine-tasting host at a boutique, family-owned winery in wine country in Sonoma, California.”
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian to talk with builder about 3 lots near busy intersection
On Wednesday evening, the Sebastian City Council had a special meeting to discuss potential public safety concerns involving three lots at a major intersection. The lots, located near the corner of Roseland Road and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd), were recently cleared to build homes, and that has raised concerns among several residents who showed up for the special meeting.
tiremeetsroad.com
Florida man dozes off going through this Stuart, FL intersection, drives into opposing traffic, cracks his windshield with his head
No airbag, no seatbelt, and no insurance. This Florida man is thanking his luck stars as, despite arguably being the worst driver on the road, he managed to escape falling asleep with what amounted to a mild concussion. Redditor /u/Nelsva submitted dashcam footage to /r/IdiotsInCars from an accident earlier last...
hometownnewstc.com
Seafood Festival returns to Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST — The Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event...
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
hometownnewstc.com
Incredible glass sculptures at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Beginning Jan. 20, McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition, through April 30. Jason Gamrath is a world-renowned glass sculptor and artist from Seattle. His sculpture exhibits have drawn large crowds across the United States, Greece, Sweden, and China.
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
sebastiandaily.com
Free Income Tax Preparation Offered by United Way of Indian River County
United Way of Indian River County and the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax preparation and e-filing services to qualified residents with an annual household income at or below $60,000. Families with low to moderate income may miss out on substantial tax credits if they...
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
Single car crash in Brevard County; leaves driver dead, passenger seriously injured, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pickup truck crashed, killing the driver, troopers said. The crash happened Sunday at around 1:55 a.m. near the intersection of Pine Street and Coconut Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a...
WPBF News 25
'We need eye witnesses:' St. Lucie County officials name person of interest in deadly Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office have named a person of interest in the deadly mass shooting that took place during a Martin Luther King Jr. event on Jan. 16 in Fort Pierce. Police believe 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson Jr., from Fort Pierce,...
4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla
Four people are seriously injured in a crash at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road in Martin County. The impact was so great that all four people were ejected.
cw34.com
Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
WPBF News 25
'Boom boom boom': Survivor injured in Fort Pierce mass shooting describes helping others during rounds of gunshots
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Witnesses are describing the moment gunshots went off at aMartin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. It would become a deadly mass shooting, killing one person and injuring 11 others. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the...
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park
Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred at Ilous Ellis Park near Avenue M and 13th Street on Monday night, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says.
Woman Dies After Shooting At MLK Celebration & Car Show In Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced on Tuesday that a 30-year old woman who was one of eight people shot has died from her wounds. She was at the event with her 6-year old daughter.
