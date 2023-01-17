ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

keranews.org

How can women of color thrive in arts leadership? Watch 3 arts leaders share candid views and big ideas.

Explore more stories from Arts Access. Elizabeth Myong, a reporter who is part of the Arts Access partnership, opened the public discussion she moderated Wednesday at The Dallas Morning News by asking about the panelists' experience with 'workplace wellness' — whether they regretted not getting more help or guidance in handling the pressures of work and management.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Dallas nightlife takes off with cumbia music

A new wave of cumbia both breaks and pays homage to Latin American traditions that can make anyone move. In 2015, local producer and DJ Erick Jaimez launched Sonidero Saturdays at Deep Ellum’s Café Salsera. It quickly became a hit. Jaimez, who is known in Dallas for his...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Why Fort Worth’s new City Council chambers won’t open until 2024

Developers now expect Fort Worth’s new City Council chambers to be finished in early 2024 after a delay in the permitting process pushed back construction. Along with renovating the former Pier 1 building at 100 Energy Way to house multiple city departments, the city is building new council chambers and a new parking structure adjacent to the tower.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Denton's all-way crosswalk project gets underway Monday on the Square

Construction will begin Monday on the ramps and painted lines for diagonal crosswalks at the corner of North Elm and West Oak streets near the Downtown Square, Robin Davis, the construction project manager for the city of Denton, announced at a virtual community meeting Thursday evening. Davis estimated that it...
DENTON, TX
keranews.org

Street parking in Dallas could get more expensive this summer

It could soon cost more to park on certain streets in Dallas. A new street parking and curb management proposal being considered by the city council aims to free up space for street parking in popular areas and increase city revenue. At a briefing Wednesday, Chief Transportation Planner Kathryn Rush...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Demolition begins on Lane Plating Superfund site

Residents and advocates have raised concerns that the electroplating facility contaminated surrounding land and may pose health risks. The Lane Plating facility operated for more than 90 years before closing in 2015. According to Environmental Protection Agency reports from 2019, the site had been investigated several times over the past 40 years.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Rockwall students show support for suspended football coach at school board meeting

Parents and students of Rockwall-Heath High School showed support for suspended football head coach John Harrell at a Rockwall ISD school board meeting Tuesday. Harrell was put on leave after several players were hospitalized following an intense workout, according to the district. In a letter to parents, Principal Todd Bradford said Harrell forced the players to do pushups in an eighth-period athletics class on Jan. 6. Some parents told The Dallas Morning News Harrell forced the players to do nearly 400 pushups in an hour.
ROCKWALL, TX

