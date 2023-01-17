Parents and students of Rockwall-Heath High School showed support for suspended football head coach John Harrell at a Rockwall ISD school board meeting Tuesday. Harrell was put on leave after several players were hospitalized following an intense workout, according to the district. In a letter to parents, Principal Todd Bradford said Harrell forced the players to do pushups in an eighth-period athletics class on Jan. 6. Some parents told The Dallas Morning News Harrell forced the players to do nearly 400 pushups in an hour.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO