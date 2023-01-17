Read full article on original website
ladygwen
4d ago
The Amish do pay taxes. I suggest Thomas look into the road departments about the crappy patching the patches on the roads
Reply
2
Related
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
wkdzradio.com
WKRCA Announces Inaugural ‘Leadership West Kentucky’ Class
Paducah Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson has announced this week the first-ever class of “Leadership West Kentucky” — which will serve as a new regional leadership development program, one sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Thirty participants from 14...
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
wdrb.com
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers charged double due to technical glitch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Revenue overcharged nearly 8,000 taxpayers because of a technical glitch. The agency said it discovered the double charge Thursday. The state said the error was made by a state vendor called Kentucky Interactive. The payments were submitted on Jan. 18. Roughly 5,300...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Video of Breonna Taylor raid allegedly played at Bowling Green restaurant
UPDATE: (1/21/2023) We told you last week about how Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a speaking event held by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, due to another speaker set to attend. That speaker is former Louisville metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was one...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft
A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
thelevisalazer.com
GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
wkdzradio.com
Thorpe, Trigg School Board Observing Next Steps On Nickel Tax
Officials with the Trigg County Public Schools are adhering to a “wait-and-see” approach, following the delivery of a letter from County Clerk Carmen Finley — notifying the district of a local option petition, seeking a vote for the recallable nickel tax. Superintendent Bill Thorpe said nary an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
Murray Ledger & Times
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wkyufm.org
Second Amendment resolution returns Thursday to Daviess County Fiscal Court
A pro-gun rights group is trying once again to make Daviess County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. Of Kentucky's 120 counties, 114 have passed resolutions re-affirming their oath to uphold the Constitution when it comes to the right to bear arms. The measures state those local governments would oppose any laws...
hancockclarion.com
Kentucky House Bill 71, if passed would devastate state weekly newspapers
If Kentucky House Bill 71 is passed, how will that affect small newspapers and also, how will it affect you, as citizens, and how you receive important information from government agencies in your county and state?. I had the opportunity to ask Dave Thompson this question. Thompson is the Executive...
wkdzradio.com
Committee Hears Overall Crime And Collisions Increased In 2022
Before any action was taken at Thursday night’s Hopkinsville Committee of the Whole meeting, members were presented with the Hopkinsville Police Department’s Crime and Collision Report which showed a slight increase in 2022 from the previous year. Police Chief Clayton Sumner said the 4th quarter report, which is...
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
kyweathercenter.com
A Busy Winter Pattern Takes Shape
Good afternoon, folks. My time is short, but I wanted to drop by for your normal midday update on the winter weather systems on the way. The first one brings a bit of snow with it tonight and Sunday, with the one coming in behind it having a WST look to it.
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
WBKO
I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky Transportation District 3, I-65 South is blocked in Tennessee just south of the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Traffic is backed up into Kentucky, according to KYTC District 3. The road is blocked due to rolled over vehicle on I-65 Southbound between Exit 2 US-31W...
Comments / 5