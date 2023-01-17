CHP to hold class for teen drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free class for teen drivers will be held by the California Highway Patrol next week.

The two-hour class, called Start Smart, will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the CHP Bakersfield Office at 9855 Compagnoni St. There will be discussions on safe driving habits, tips on avoiding a crash and the consequences of poor choices.

Space is limited. At least one parent or guardian must attend. To sign up, call 661-396-6600.

