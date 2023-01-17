Read full article on original website
Driver dies in crash after leading Florence County authorities on chase, SCHP says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver who led Florence County authorities on a chase Friday afternoon has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 4 p.m. on McAlister Mill Road near Salem Road, about five miles west of Coward, the SCHP said. A 2012 Honda Civic traveling south on […]
NC deputies investigate man’s death between Red Springs, Lumberton
Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton.
1-year-old found dead in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a one-year-old was found dead in a home Sunday morning. At about 7:17 a.m., officers said they responded to the 700 block of Blue St. in reference to an unresponsive one-year-old. A CBS 17 crew at the scene...
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Loris. Friday morning around 8:20, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to East Highway 9 at Flag Patch Road. Lanes of travel are blocked, HCFR says,...
Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit at North Carolina traffic stop, deputies say
The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Carson and Sante Fe drives in Fayetteville.
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
Train cars derail near Loris spilling gravel, closing road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple train cars appear to be overturned and derailed in Horry County Saturday afternoon. Viewers are reporting the incident on Highway 701 North near Loris. Highway 701 from Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Drivers are asked...
Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
Lumberton woman dies in traffic crassh on N.C. 41
LUMBERTON — A two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has resulted in the death of a Lumberton woman. Trooper J. W.
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
Sheriff seeks help with identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
Police seek larceny, assault suspect at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police are asking the public to help them identify a man and a car they said might have information about a larceny and assault at Lowe’s Home Improvement. At about 1:05 p.m. Thursday, officers said the car was seen on surveillance...
North Myrtle Beach police warn of minor flooding as rain moves in
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are warning of possible flood conditions as rain makes its way to the area Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the city is experiencing minor flooding and ponding on roads in low-lying areas. FIRST ALERT...
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman's fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a crash Friday evening involving a pedestrian along Highway 378. Conway Police Department said the crash happened between a single car and a pedestrian along Highway 379 near Mill Pond Road. Details are limited at this time, we will provide...
Man charged in deadly Highway 501 crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Tuesday in a deadly crash along Highway 501 near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Manuel Ixtepan-Seba, 46, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, troopers said. He was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center […]
Police: Woman left Horry County hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman allegedly left an Horry County hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13. Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records. Police […]
