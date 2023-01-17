DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO