Lumberton, NC

cbs17

1-year-old found dead in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a one-year-old was found dead in a home Sunday morning. At about 7:17 a.m., officers said they responded to the 700 block of Blue St. in reference to an unresponsive one-year-old. A CBS 17 crew at the scene...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Loris. Friday morning around 8:20, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to East Highway 9 at Flag Patch Road. Lanes of travel are blocked, HCFR says,...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Train cars derail near Loris spilling gravel, closing road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple train cars appear to be overturned and derailed in Horry County Saturday afternoon. Viewers are reporting the incident on Highway 701 North near Loris. Highway 701 from Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Drivers are asked...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged in deadly Highway 501 crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Tuesday in a deadly crash along Highway 501 near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Manuel Ixtepan-Seba, 46, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, troopers said. He was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center […]
CONWAY, SC

