Related
"It's disgraceful" | Lawmakers demand answers from Maryland 529 administrators
MARYLAND (WBFF) — "It feels a bit like a betrayal," said Maryland 529 account holder, Wendy Hall. When Wendy Hall’s son Daniel was accepted to Cornel University, a private research institution in Ithaca, NY, she couldn’t have been more proud. However, when she attempted to pay for his costly tuition with money from her Maryland 529 savings account, she couldn’t have been more shocked.
Political analyst says Gov. Moore is investing into education 'to fix problems from COVID'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to give the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future – or Kirwan education plan – a boost and another $500 million for transportation.
Gov. Moore proposes 'ambitious' $63B budget, calls for education and transportation boost
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore capped off his first few days in office by proposing his first state budget, outlining how he wants to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. Starting with a less-than-optimistic economic forecast, Gov. Moore said he recognizes the need...
Governor Hogan leaves his successor with a $5 billion budget surplus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When former Governor Larry Hogan left office this week, he left his successor with a $5 billion dollar budget surplus. When Hogan took office eight years ago, he inherited a $5 billion budget deficit. "We must get the state government off our backs and out of...
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
15-year-old shot and killed in Milford Mill, say police
MILFORD MILL, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department Homicide detectives are actively investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old Saturday night in Milford Mill. Police said the shooting happened 9 p.m. in the unit block of Shadwell Ct. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
MARC trains still suffering cancelations and delays following massive system outage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After all service was suspended Friday morning, MARC trains are slowly getting back on track. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) says the technical issues stemmed from overnight maintenance on the PTC system. Which, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, prevents train-to-train collisions. All three MARC lines...
Police arrested man in connection to hit-and run that left 15-year-old girl injured
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition in Milford Mill, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police have identified 48-year-old Brian Taylor as the suspect who allegedly struck the teen in a Chevrolet Malibu on...
