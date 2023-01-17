ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Local couple sings National Anthem for Charlotte Hornets MLK Game

By For the Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 2 days ago
David and Tiffany Spencer performed the National Anthem for the Charlotte-Hornets game on Jan. 16. Photo courtesy of David Spencer

LAURINBURG — David and Tiffany Spencer performed their powerful rendition of the national anthem for the Charlotte Hornets game against the Boston Celtics on Monday, January 16, Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The tradition of NBA basketball on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day dates back to when the national holiday was first established in 1986 to honor the civil rights leader, and that tradition continues with a 12-game slate of games.

“When the Hornets organization reached out about singing the National Anthem on MLK Day, I was honored to be a part of such a special occasion,” David said.

Dr. King challenged and inspired people from all backgrounds to work together to improve our world. His message still resonates with generations today.

“We have small children, and I want them to grow up able to take advantage of every opportunity available,” Tiffany said. “This is why Dr. King’s legacy is still important today.

David and Tiffany’s new album “Compatible” was released Friday, January 13, everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. Singing the National Anthem was an exciting close to an eventful weekend.

The couple was born and raised in Lumberton but now reside in Laurinburg. Tiffany is a music educator at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. David is the Communications Specialist for Lumbee River EMC.

BlueDevilCountry

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
BOSTON, MA
WITN

Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
KINSTON, NC
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
