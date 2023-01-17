Read full article on original website
IGN
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
The Crew 2 - Official Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Trailer
The Crew 2 brings a new episode where racers will face the snowstorm to try and become the undisputed winner of the No Rules Race. Discover a high-stakes, high-reward underground race from San Francisco to the edge of the Rockies, with surprises at every corner. Unlock new vehicles, events, and challenges to conquer the blizzard. The Crew 2 Blizzard Rush Season 7 Episode 2 is available now.
IGN
Age of Wonders 4 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Age of Wonders 4, an upcoming new game from Triumph Studios and the next in the fantasy strategy game series. Age of Wonders 4 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on May 2, 2023. Age of Wonders...
IGN
Channing Tatum Wants to Remake Ghost With Himself in the Patrick Swayze Role
Channing Tatum has revealed he is trying to develop a remake of Ghost, with him potentially playing the Patrick Swayze role. The Magic Mike star told Vanity Fair that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the 1990 classic and that he is interested in crafting a remake. However, he admitted that it would need to break the mould as the original movie contains some problematic stereotypes.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Company of Heroes 3 - Official British Forces Sizzle Trailer
The latest Company of Heroes 3 trailer showcases the game's British Forces. Check it out to learn about the strengths of this fighting force, including a look at their vehicles, artillery, and more.
IGN
Your Story - Official Release Date Trailer
Your Story is a heartwarming visual novel within the bounds of the fantasy genre. Players will accompany the main heroine Lia as an inner voice, guiding her through the most critical decisions that shape the world around her. The game has a variety of characters to meet and explore along with its hand-drawn art style and cozy soundtrack. Your Story is available now on PC.
IGN
Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Version 3.4
Lantern Rite returns in Version 3.4, giving the players free Intertwined Fates with it as well as some of the regular rewards like Primogems and Character Ascension Materials. This year's Lantern Rite seems to have a musical concert as its centerpiece with the trailer even hinting that there might be special guests from abroad coming over to Liyue just for this festival.
IGN
How to Promote Units
In Fire Emblem, units can grow in power as they increase in level when earning experience. After a certain point, you can promote them to a higher class which will unlock new skills, weapons, and stat bonuses. This page includes information on how to promote units to new classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
IGN
How to Mark Enemies in Fortnite
When you are in the thick of a fight, simply calling out, "there's an enemy there!" to your teammates might not have the effect you want it to have. Instead, pinging or marking your enemies in Fortnite can place an icon on an enemy player, instantly pointing them out to the rest of your team.
IGN
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Hitman 3 Wiki Guide
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Berlin, which you'll travel to during the Berlin - Apex Predator Mission. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what undiscovered areas are on each level. There are seven levels in total in and around the nightclub in Berlin,...
IGN
Xbox Direct: 3 Predictions for Microsoft’s Much-Needed Showcase
Following Microsoft’s extremely frustrating no-show at The Game Awards last month, the folks at Team Xbox kicked off 2023’s events calendar by announcing its first-ever Xbox Developer_Direct, aka Microsoft Is Finally Stealing the Nintendo Direct Format Just Like Sony Did With State of Play Because This Format Just Works. The broadcast is next Wednesday, January 25, at 12pm PT/3pm ET, and we’ll have it live on all of IGN’s channels. Four games will be highlighted, and one will not: Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Elder Scrolls Online are in, and Starfield is out – with the latter getting its own separate Direct sometime in the future.
IGN
All Carpathian Mountains Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki guide covers all of the shortcuts you'll find while on the train during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. There are only two on this level, and they're relatively easy to find and unlock. Passenger Car Door. After you've passed the part of...
IGN
M3GAN 2 Announced for a 2025 Release Date
It's official: M3GAN is dancing her way back onto the big screen. Hollywood's newest favorite murderous doll is returning for a sequel in 2025. The film, officially titled M3GAN 2.0, is officially in the works at Universal and is aiming for a January 17 release date. While not much is...
IGN
Sony Confirms List of 30+ Games Coming to PlayStation VR2 During Its Launch Window
Sony has officially confirmed the launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 through March 2023, and it includes 13 new titles that haven't been announced for the platform before, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite. As detailed on PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023, and more than...
IGN
Yukiko's Castle
Yukiko's Castle is the second Dungeon in the TV World of Persona 4 Golden, but some may consider it the first true Dungeon. It first becomes available on April 17th, and must be cleared by April 29th. The first time you reach Yukiko's Castle, you'll receive a few items from Teddie: Revival Bead x3, Peach Seed x5 - Try to save at least one Peach Seed, you'll need one for a future Quest - and Soul Drop x5.
IGN
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
IGN
Polite Society - Official Trailer
A merry mash up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment, and bold action, Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.
