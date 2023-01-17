Read full article on original website
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
Trenches - Official Launch Trailer
Trenches is a horror game set during World War 1. The game comes packed with randomized action and scare sequences, puzzles, and challenges to overcome. Trenches is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
Forspoken: Leak Featuring Over 1 Hour of Gameplay Surfaces Online Less Than 4 Days Before the Release
Square Enix's Forspoken is all set to release on January 24, 2023 for PC and PlayStation 5. Ahead of its release, the game has been part of a controversy, as we learned about receiving a lowball offer from the developers for producing content for the game. We also learned that the developers have provided the players with over-the-top PC requirements for the game.
Game Scoop! 706: Real Mature, Video Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing all the gory details on upcoming M-rated games. They also talk Final Fantasy and Resident Evil. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
Chapter 6 - Budding Talent
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue Budding Talent, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
Paralogues - List of Side Missions
This guide is a full list of Paralogues and is a part of IGN's coverage for Fire Emblem Engage. Paralogues are the game's side missions and ripe for material farming and Emblem Ring grinding. While some of the early Paralogues reward you with new characters, many of them focus on gaining Bonds for your Emblems by replaying iconic levels from their respective games.
All Carpathian Mountain Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while on the train in the Carpathian Mountains during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll take...
All Chongqing Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the city of Chongqing during the Chongqing - End Of An Era Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
Starter Guide
Combat: Learn the ins and outs of the battle system when exploring the various Dungeons in The TV World. Status: See what stats do what. Social Qualities: Knowledge is power, and it can help you open new dialogue choices! See what each quality does and how to boost them. Spending...
Feats Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Berlin Feats Challenges. The Wurst Delivery. Description: Deliver food to the bikers. How to accomplish:...
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
All Mendoza Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the winery and Villa in Mendoza during the Mendoza - The Farewell Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
How To Guides
Stuck and need a helping hand? Look no further than our detailed How-To Guides below that cover everything from linking your Fire Emblem Heroes Account for exclusive rewards, promoting your units to get stronger, and how to get more money and ingots!
Anarchist Cairns
Anarchist Cairns are stacks of rocks that can be found all over the map. Approach one and interact with it to kick it and topple the stack. There are at least 40 of them scattered across all regions. You only need to topple 12 to unlock the Trophy Go Kick Rocks.
