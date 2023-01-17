Read full article on original website
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
Trenches - Official Launch Trailer
Trenches is a horror game set during World War 1. The game comes packed with randomized action and scare sequences, puzzles, and challenges to overcome. Trenches is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.
Azur Lane Rings in Spring Festival 2023 with Winter Pathfinder
Azur Lane, the naval shoot 'em up mobile game, has launched the Winter Pathfinder event to commemorate the upcoming Spring Festival 2023. This event lasts until February 1, during which Commanders will follow the new characters’ adventures and find out what the treasure will be. Four new characters, 16 new skins, and a new furniture set are introduced alongside other rewards.
Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Version 3.4
Lantern Rite returns in Version 3.4, giving the players free Intertwined Fates with it as well as some of the regular rewards like Primogems and Character Ascension Materials. This year's Lantern Rite seems to have a musical concert as its centerpiece with the trailer even hinting that there might be special guests from abroad coming over to Liyue just for this festival.
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
Game Scoop! 706: Real Mature, Video Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing all the gory details on upcoming M-rated games. They also talk Final Fantasy and Resident Evil. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Yukiko's Castle
Yukiko's Castle is the second Dungeon in the TV World of Persona 4 Golden, but some may consider it the first true Dungeon. It first becomes available on April 17th, and must be cleared by April 29th. The first time you reach Yukiko's Castle, you'll receive a few items from Teddie: Revival Bead x3, Peach Seed x5 - Try to save at least one Peach Seed, you'll need one for a future Quest - and Soul Drop x5.
Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
Feats Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Berlin Feats Challenges. The Wurst Delivery. Description: Deliver food to the bikers. How to accomplish:...
Camp Guitarist Collectibles
Camp Guitarist Collectibles are events that must be experienced. All six of them occur at Iron Mike's Camp. Be in the camp at night, between 7 pm and 10 pm (1900 to 2200) and look for a blue question mark on your minimap. It will lead you to the gazebo between the Mechanic shop and the Bounties hut. Enter the gazebo and wait for a member of the camp to pick up a guitar and begin singing a song. There is one song each night. If you miss a song, come back another night. They will continue to cycle around.
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
All Carpathian Mountain Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while on the train in the Carpathian Mountains during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll take...
All Berlin Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide shows all of the shortcuts you can find while exploring Club Hölle and its surrounding areas during the Berlin - Apex Predator Mission. There are three shortcuts in total here. Level 0 Backdoor Club Entrance. This door can be opened right...
Collectibles
The page of IGN's Days Gone guide identifies all the Collectibles. Collectibles come in many forms, and there are several ways to unlock them. Some are items that must be found and collected. Some are unlocked by completing missions. Others are events that must be observed or heard. This page provides links to pages detailing each group of Collectibles.
How to Promote Units
In Fire Emblem, units can grow in power as they increase in level when earning experience. After a certain point, you can promote them to a higher class which will unlock new skills, weapons, and stat bonuses. This page includes information on how to promote units to new classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
All Mendoza Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the winery and Villa in Mendoza during the Mendoza - The Farewell Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
How to Link Your Fire Emblem Heroes Account
Fire Emblem Engage features a special cross-over promotion with the Fire Emblem Heroes Mobile game, and allows players to unlock exclusive rewards by linking your account, including legendary weapons and S-Rank Bond Rings to equip on your characters. This page includes a step-by-step process for how to link your Nintendo Account and gain these rewards.
