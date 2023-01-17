ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes

Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target

Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision

Cormani McClain announced he was flipping his commitment from Miami to Colorado Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida, and he is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class. The five-star recruit was committed to Miami before the early signing period, but he did...
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama

Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit

The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
Texas commit earns Alabama offer, schedules visit to Tuscaloosa

Jaden Allen announced Wednesday he was visiting Alabama for a Junior Day event on Jan. 28 after recently earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. Allen attends Amedeo High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He holds nine D1 offers at the moment after earning an offer from the Tide earlier this week. He is currently verbally committed to Texas.
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
