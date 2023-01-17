Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes
Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
Alabama Football Offers Five Prospects from Florida on Friday
The Crimson Tide is working hard on its 2024 class, offering scholarships to five recruits Friday — four of which play for IMG.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target
Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision
Cormani McClain announced he was flipping his commitment from Miami to Colorado Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida, and he is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class. The five-star recruit was committed to Miami before the early signing period, but he did...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
tdalabamamag.com
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
tdalabamamag.com
Texas commit earns Alabama offer, schedules visit to Tuscaloosa
Jaden Allen announced Wednesday he was visiting Alabama for a Junior Day event on Jan. 28 after recently earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. Allen attends Amedeo High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He holds nine D1 offers at the moment after earning an offer from the Tide earlier this week. He is currently verbally committed to Texas.
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri
The Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated in SEC play in a gym that has created horrors for the team in the past.
wbrc.com
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide Basketball player Darius Miles remains behind bars in Tuscaloosa for his role in the death of Birmingham mother Jamea Harris, but court records indicate that Miles didn’t pull the trigger, just provided the gun. Criminal Defense Lawyer Tommy Spina says that is...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31
CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on "American Idol" in 2014, has died, TMZ reports.
EPA takes charge of Alabama landfill fire after finding carcinogens in air samples
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency arrived in Alabama this week and took charge of battling a landfill fire north of Birmingham after finding evidence of two chemicals that are known to cause cancer. “Today, we are putting boots on the ground to address the fire so that all impacted can...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
715K+
Followers
91K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1