Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Shelby County constable arrests man accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick Stop
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail, arrested over what authorities say is a diesel fuel theft ring. Shelby County Constable for precinct five, Josh Tipton Says his office had been investigating the thefts for months. Tipton says these thefts at the Quick Stop in Timpson total for over $10,000.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Angelina County after shooting
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is being treated at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said there was a disturbance between the man and two women around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive, and as a result […]
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts Subhead Arrests News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:03 Image ...
Documents: 4 Smith County Jail inmates accused of attacking fellow inmate, stealing his property
TYLER, Texas — Four Smith County Jail inmates have been charged with robbery for accusations of working together to beat up another inmate and steal his items, commissary and phone privileges, judicial records and documents show. Christopher Hardy, 28, Jerome Rutherford, 24, Joshua Meekings, 26, and Miguel Angel Hernandez,...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
scttx.com
Extensive Investigation into Fuel Theft Leads to Arrest in Timpson; Over $1 million in Bonds Set
January 17, 2023 - A several month investigation into the alleged theft of a large quantity of fuel from a service station in Shelby County has resulted in the arrest of one individual by Shelby County Constables. The investigation culminated on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the arrest of an...
KLTV
Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December. LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.
3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
KLTV
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
ktalnews.com
Missing Harrison County teen found in Carthage
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenager after releasing a request for public assistance. Officials say the 17-year-old girl was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County. At the time, they believed she might be in the Marshall area.
KLTV
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city’s current community center. 'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action. Updated:...
Tyler, TX Man Missing for Over One Year, With No Answers
It has been over a year since Marcus Daniel Rodriguez went missing from the Palomar Apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. That means over a year that two kids have wondered when their dad was going to come home, with no answers. The Tyler Police Department is still working the case but unfortunately at this time there just aren’t any new leads to follow up on.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 13 – Jan. 17
Deputies charged Omar Cazares, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cazares was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond. Deputies charged Hugo Chavez, Jr., 45, of Tyler, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and assault causes bodily injury family member. Chavez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Smith County Sheriff's Office employees taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two Smith County Sherriff’s office employees were hospitalized Wednesday morning with carbon monoxide poisoning while at work. According to Sheriff’s County Sherriff’s office Public Information Officer Larry Christian the incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. “At approximately 8:30 am two employees...
KLTV
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into pursuit Wednesday night after the driver refused to stop for a speeding violation. According to police, the incident started in New Summerfield when officers tried to conduct a routine traffic stop for speeding. Police say the driver did not stop and attempted to evade police.
KSLA
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 0