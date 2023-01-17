Read full article on original website
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
WMUR.com
Bill would make brass knuckles, other street-fighting weapons legal in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Street-fighting weapons, such as brass knuckles and blackjacks, would be made legal in New Hampshire under a bill filed by Republicans at the State House. The bill introduced Friday afternoon would lift the ban on brass knuckles, blackjacks and slungshots. "There's no reason to have a...
WMUR.com
Who makes the best wings in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're still looking for tasty snacks, so we want to know, what restaurant makes the best wings in New Hampshire?. Do you like classic buffalo wings? Or do you like...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Snow lingers Friday
VIDEO: Track the hour-by-hour snow conditions to see when the snow ends in New Hampshire. Read the full forecast.
Container Store to open first New Hampshire location this weekend
SALEM, NH — The Container Store is opening its first location in New Hampshire. The store, known for storage and organization will open in Salem, NH on Saturday. The location will be inside the Tuscan Village. The Salem store will be the 96th location in the country and the...
WMUR.com
Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage
CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
New Hampshire Ice Castles Can’t Open Right Now for 2023
It's that magical dream adorned by so many, whether it's annual visits with friends, traditional family outings, or that place you've been meaning to visit, and 2023 is it. However, don't plan this mesmerizing outing just yet. According to the Ice Castles website, the slated opening of Thursday, January 19...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: A snow groomer with a message
Monday, January 23rd — Tonight, a New England snow groomer who has become a sort of celebrity on our ULocal pages. See how this California ray of sunshine became an expert in snow. Plus, there is a recording studio in Easton that's been working with Ulocal musical acts for...
manchesterinklink.com
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best nachos in New Hampshire
We wanted to know where to find the best nachos in New Hampshire, so we asked our viewers. Fans of The Farm Bar & Grille love the BBQ nachos, made with pulled pork and house-made BBQ sauce. 4. Hermanos in Concord. Many viewers say you can't go wrong with the...
WBUR
Newburyport man, leader of hate group, charged for racist banner in N.H.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has filed a civil rights case against NSC-131, a hate group active in New England, as well as its leader and another member, for allegedly trespassing and then hanging a racist banner in Portsmouth last summer. Prosecutors allege in court documents released Tuesday...
NH group charged over race-motivated banner
NSC-131 has been identified as a New England-based neo-Nazi group.
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
nbcboston.com
Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm
Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 1,000 customers without electricity at 9 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.
Town-by-town totals (so far): Here’s how much snow has fallen in Mass., NH
BOSTON — A winter storm that moved into New England overnight continued to drop snow in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday. Communities in Massachusetts’ Worcester County and Merrimack Valley saw the heaviest snowfall, according to National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals in...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire bill would let communities set rent limits
As New Hampshire faces an affordable housing shortage, one lawmaker is proposing a short-term solution: allowing communities to set rent limits. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to enable regulations on rent. State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, is one of the bill's sponsors, and she said affordable housing on the Seacoast is an emergency.
Does a Piece of Television History Lie Beneath This New Hampshire Bridge?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In 2018, the fencing finally went up around the General Sullivan Bridge in Dover. Long ago deemed unsafe for cars and trucks, the historic bridge is forever off-limits to pedestrians.
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as snowstorm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported Thursday night in New Hampshire as a snowstorm started moving through the state. Most of the state could see4-8 inches of snow. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the...
Did You Know These 30 Animals Are on New Hampshire’s Endangered Species List?
We're lucky to live in a part of the country where there's lots of wildlife, and the ways in which these critters interact with human beings is often amusing. There was the random turkey getting his steps in by running circles around a parked car, the hungry New Hampshire bear who stole snacks off of a front porch, and another bear that decided to shelter from the cold right underneath a New England home, much to the surprise of its residents.
