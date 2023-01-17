ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boston 25 News WFXT

Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
WMUR.com

Who makes the best wings in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're still looking for tasty snacks, so we want to know, what restaurant makes the best wings in New Hampshire?. Do you like classic buffalo wings? Or do you like...
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
WMUR.com

Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage

CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Ice Castles Can’t Open Right Now for 2023

It's that magical dream adorned by so many, whether it's annual visits with friends, traditional family outings, or that place you've been meaning to visit, and 2023 is it. However, don't plan this mesmerizing outing just yet. According to the Ice Castles website, the slated opening of Thursday, January 19...
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: A snow groomer with a message

Monday, January 23rd — Tonight, a New England snow groomer who has become a sort of celebrity on our ULocal pages. See how this California ray of sunshine became an expert in snow. Plus, there is a recording studio in Easton that's been working with Ulocal musical acts for...
manchesterinklink.com

End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best nachos in New Hampshire

We wanted to know where to find the best nachos in New Hampshire, so we asked our viewers. Fans of The Farm Bar & Grille love the BBQ nachos, made with pulled pork and house-made BBQ sauce. 4. Hermanos in Concord. Many viewers say you can't go wrong with the...
Q97.9

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
nbcboston.com

Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm

Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 1,000 customers without electricity at 9 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire bill would let communities set rent limits

As New Hampshire faces an affordable housing shortage, one lawmaker is proposing a short-term solution: allowing communities to set rent limits. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to enable regulations on rent. State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, is one of the bill's sponsors, and she said affordable housing on the Seacoast is an emergency.
103.7 WCYY

Did You Know These 30 Animals Are on New Hampshire’s Endangered Species List?

We're lucky to live in a part of the country where there's lots of wildlife, and the ways in which these critters interact with human beings is often amusing. There was the random turkey getting his steps in by running circles around a parked car, the hungry New Hampshire bear who stole snacks off of a front porch, and another bear that decided to shelter from the cold right underneath a New England home, much to the surprise of its residents.
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

