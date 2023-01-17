ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 WCYY

Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine

Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

A Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Based on 1920 Census Records

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

30 Maine Restaurants That Serve the Best French Toast

The start to your day is crucial. The first few moments after you wake, your first sip of coffee, and your first meal fuel the rest of your day and can make or break you. We all know the saying, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” and while it’s certainly not my favorite meal, I can respect that that saying is certainly true.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire 5-Year-Old’s Reaction to Eating Yellow Snow is Kind of Adorable

Being a 5-year-old is hard. You're time on planet Earth so far has been pretty short, and you still have so much to learn, like not eating the yellow snow. TikTok user Lauren Welch from New Hampshire is the mom of said 5-year-old girl who had a bit of a meltdown when she admitted to her mom that while she was outside enjoying the snow like kids love to do, she ate some yellow snow. She said through tears that she didn't know it was yellow while mom Lauren tries to calm her down by saying she'll be okay.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

10 Things in Maine Cheaper Right Now Than a Dozen Eggs

Well, there goes a cheap meal that was a go-to. Eggs right now, according to CNN, are almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. Now we all probably thought it was due to the crappy economy and inflation. You aren't wrong, but the biggest reason for the little egg price hike is a terrible avian flu outbreak! Millions of chickens perished because of it. Right now in Maine, the average price for eggs (and it varies wildly) is around $5.50. Prices can go as high as 8 bucks for organic to 3 dollars for a 6-pack.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean

Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy