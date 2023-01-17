Being a 5-year-old is hard. You're time on planet Earth so far has been pretty short, and you still have so much to learn, like not eating the yellow snow. TikTok user Lauren Welch from New Hampshire is the mom of said 5-year-old girl who had a bit of a meltdown when she admitted to her mom that while she was outside enjoying the snow like kids love to do, she ate some yellow snow. She said through tears that she didn't know it was yellow while mom Lauren tries to calm her down by saying she'll be okay.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO