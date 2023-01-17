Read full article on original website
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Well hello, Maine. What a great top 10 list to make health-wise, especially when it has to do with the largest organ in the body: your skin! And don't worry, other New England towns and cities are skin-healthy, too. Yes, if you didn't know, our skin is our largest organ,...
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
Portland’s very own award-winning Allagash Brewing Company has teamed up with a Black-owned brewery in California for an epic project that you will want to be a part of. The partnered breweries have paired two of their popular beers for the ultimate tasting experience all while supporting an incredible initiative.
There was once a Maine island for sale but only for those who could handle it. We often joke around about wanting to run away and live remotely on your own island away from others but do you think you could truly rough it out?. This special Duck Ledges Island...
Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations. New England is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These...
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
The start to your day is crucial. The first few moments after you wake, your first sip of coffee, and your first meal fuel the rest of your day and can make or break you. We all know the saying, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” and while it’s certainly not my favorite meal, I can respect that that saying is certainly true.
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Being a 5-year-old is hard. You're time on planet Earth so far has been pretty short, and you still have so much to learn, like not eating the yellow snow. TikTok user Lauren Welch from New Hampshire is the mom of said 5-year-old girl who had a bit of a meltdown when she admitted to her mom that while she was outside enjoying the snow like kids love to do, she ate some yellow snow. She said through tears that she didn't know it was yellow while mom Lauren tries to calm her down by saying she'll be okay.
Well, there goes a cheap meal that was a go-to. Eggs right now, according to CNN, are almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. Now we all probably thought it was due to the crappy economy and inflation. You aren't wrong, but the biggest reason for the little egg price hike is a terrible avian flu outbreak! Millions of chickens perished because of it. Right now in Maine, the average price for eggs (and it varies wildly) is around $5.50. Prices can go as high as 8 bucks for organic to 3 dollars for a 6-pack.
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
Since 1936, Maine's license plates have had the slogan "Vacationland" on them, and for good reason. More and more people keep coming to our state to enjoy all it has to offer, not the least of which are Maine State Parks. New numbers released by the Maine Department of Agriculture,...
You know it. You love it. It's the best thing on the planet. That's right, it's mac & cheese. There's never a bad time to enjoy a delicious bowl of mac & cheese, especially during the cold winter months. After all, nothing hits the spot better than delectably cheesy comfort foods.
