Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day.
Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter.
Investigation continues after Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Chaotic scenes of the moment several Evansville Police officers rush into the west side Walmart following an active shooter situation Thursday night. “We can’t imagine what the witnesses and employees and customers inside went through,” says Officer Taylor Merris with the Evansville Police Department. “Our...
