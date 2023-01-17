Patriots Build off Championship Season with Bigger & Better Scoreboard

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate will be installing a new scoreboard for the 2023 season consisting of three Daktronics LED video displays to entertain fans with enhanced graphics and capabilities.

The Patriots are the reigning champions of the AA Eastern League.

The unique configuration of displays features a top, middle and bottom layout totaling 1,620 square feet to bring life to baseball games and other events held at the ballpark.

“We have been eyeing the right time and have discussed a new scoreboard over the past few seasons,” said Jonathan Kalafer, Patriots co-chairman. “Our fans deserve the best, and as we look to enhance their enjoyment and overall entertainment at our games, it made a lot of sense to invest in a new scoreboard that will rival some of the top ones used throughout MLB and MiLB.”

From the top down, the displays measure 6-feet high by 15.5-feet wide, 8.5-feet high by 36-feet wide and 20.5-feet high by 60-feet wide. All feature 15HD pixel layouts with wide-angle visibility to appeal to the entire ballpark.

These displays can work together as one large canvas or as individual displays to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

This will be the third scoreboard in the team’s 25-year history and first since 2008. The most recent version has a main display of approximately 36-feet wide by 14-feet high with a resolution of 672 x 260 in a 16mm pixel pitch. The new scoreboard will have over three times more digital space to entertain fans.

“Daktronics is proud to expand our long-term partnership with the Somerset Patriots by providing this exciting upgrade to the ballpark. The new displays are going to be amazing and will bring the entertainment and game day experience at every Patriots game to the next level,” said Scott Willson, Daktronics sales representative. “The three stacked displays bring a unique look to the ballpark that can’t be experienced anywhere else. We look forward to this project coming to life and entertaining audiences for years to come.”

Included in the equipment installation, the Patriots will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.

“As we look to the future and ways to improve the entertainment provided at the ballpark, the scoreboard topped the list,” added Josh Kalafer, Patriots co-chairman. “This investment is for our fans to enjoy a full multi-media experience with all the new opportunities and technology available through Daktronics. We are looking forward to seeing how it will complement the excitement of Yankees Double-A baseball being played at our ballpark.”

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada.

The Somerset Patriots are the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate and develop today’s top minor league talent into the pinstriped superstars of tomorrow for MLB’s winningest team. The Patriots are the reigning Eastern League Champions and play their home games at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ, where fans get to enjoy the unique experience that is minor league baseball.

To learn more, visit: somersetpatriots.com.

