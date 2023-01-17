Registration for the School District of the Chatham's Tuition-Based Full-Day Kindergarten Lottery is Now Open

CHATHAM, NJ -- Registration for the School District of the Chathams tuition-based full-day kindergarten lottery program for the 2023-2024 school year is now open.

There will be 20 slots available through the lottery in each of the three elementary schools - Southern Boulevard, Washington Avenue and Milton Avenue.

Registration and information on the full-day kindergarten lottery can be found HERE.

Chatham, which offers half-day kindergarten program to all students, began its full-day kindergarten lottery system in 2019. In the current school year, there are 80 full-day kindergarten students in the district paying a tuition of $7,000 for the year.

In September, Chatham Superintendent Michael LaSusa laid out a possible reconfiguration plan that would create enough space for the implementation of a full-day kindergarten program for the 2024-2025 school year.



