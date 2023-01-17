Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
blocbyblocknews.com
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking
The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
foxbaltimore.com
INFLATION FRUSTRATION | 7 months later, here's what $20 buys at the grocery store
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The annual inflation rate for 2022 was 6.5 %, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which makes buying the things people need more expensive. In June 2022, we sent our interns to four area grocery stores to see how much they could buy for $20. We went back this past week to see how far $20 would go now.
Baltimore woman won lottery twice in one year
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman whose name was not released due to privacy concerns won the Pick 5 lottery twice in 2022. After playing the Pick 3 and Pick 4 for years, the Baltimore resident decided to add Pick 5 to her weekly lottery ticket purchases in October. Then she won her first $25,000 prize. Two months later, on December 21st, she got an early holiday gift, winning $25,000 again. “This is my second trip down here,” she said on Jan. 19 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where she claimed her prize from the Dec. 21 drawing. The loyal The post Baltimore woman won lottery twice in one year appeared first on Shore News Network.
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
mocoshow.com
MoCo Man Goes on Scratch-Off Winning Streak
A Rockville resident won $500 & $50,000 scratch off prizes between December 31 and January 2nd. The winning tickets were purchased at the Shell station located at 4101 Randolph Road. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Some positive vibes helped a loyal Rockville player come up with two...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Germantown Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Pick 5 lottery ticket sold on January 12 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown remains unclaimed as of January 17. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery. :. “Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments
Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery players snag six-figure prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. The top prize of the week came from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket sold in Annapolis worth $250,000, followed...
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
Harris demands halt to windmill construction after whale dies at Assateague
Maryland Congressman Andy Harris is calling for an immediate halt to offshore windmill construction and underwater geotechnical testing.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month
Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
Moore & Co. party in Baltimore on Wednesday night, promise busy, productive Thursday
New governor promises to issue executive orders and meet with law enforcement officials on day one. The post Moore & Co. party in Baltimore on Wednesday night, promise busy, productive Thursday appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
Comments / 0