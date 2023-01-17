BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman whose name was not released due to privacy concerns won the Pick 5 lottery twice in 2022. After playing the Pick 3 and Pick 4 for years, the Baltimore resident decided to add Pick 5 to her weekly lottery ticket purchases in October. Then she won her first $25,000 prize. Two months later, on December 21st, she got an early holiday gift, winning $25,000 again. “This is my second trip down here,” she said on Jan. 19 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where she claimed her prize from the Dec. 21 drawing. The loyal The post Baltimore woman won lottery twice in one year appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO