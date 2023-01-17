Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition. Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO