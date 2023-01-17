ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler.

Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler. With private green spaces outside and adaptable spaces inside, prepare to fall in love with this Lake of the Woods rambler!. Under its current owners’ care since 2010, this customized home spans five bedrooms, three baths and more than 3,900...
LOCUST GROVE, VA
2022 real estate market closes with high prices, declining sales

2022 real estate market closes with high prices, declining sales. The following analysis of the Fredericksburg, Virginia area housing market has been prepared by the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS® based on analysis of brightMLS multiple listing data. 2022 was a tumultuous year for the local real estate market...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Atlantic Builders donates $550,000 to local & international charities

Atlantic Builders donates $550,000 to local & international charities. For the sixth year in a row, Atlantic Builders has completed a home whose proceeds have been donated to charitable organizations throughout the Fredericksburg region. These “Give Back Homes” are possible with the cooperation of Atlantic’s trade partners and suppliers who contribute materials and labor at a reduction in cost or in many instances for free. This year’s Give Back Home was built in the Kellogg Mill, a community of single-family homes, located in Stafford County.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline

In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce CNEW nonprofit of 2022 presented with $9K check

Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce CNEW nonprofit of 2022 presented with $9K check. From the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce:. Every year, The Chamber’s Network of Enterprising Women (CNEW) chooses a different, local nonprofit and raises money throughout the year at their quarterly events. On January 17th CNEW presented the 2022 nonprofit of the year, Empowerhouse with a $9,000 check.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in

Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
STAFFORD, VA
Spotsy Sheriff’s Office removes credit card skimmer from pump

Spotsy Sheriff’s Office removes credit card skimmer from pump. On Friday, credit card skimmer was removed from pump 7 at Valero FasMart on 5022 Plank Road. It was reported the skimmer was placed within the last 24 hours. All other pumps were checked and no other devices were located.
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition

Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition. Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.
STAFFORD, VA

