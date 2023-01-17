Read full article on original website
Related
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler.
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler. With private green spaces outside and adaptable spaces inside, prepare to fall in love with this Lake of the Woods rambler!. Under its current owners’ care since 2010, this customized home spans five bedrooms, three baths and more than 3,900...
fredericksburg.today
2022 real estate market closes with high prices, declining sales
2022 real estate market closes with high prices, declining sales. The following analysis of the Fredericksburg, Virginia area housing market has been prepared by the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS® based on analysis of brightMLS multiple listing data. 2022 was a tumultuous year for the local real estate market...
fredericksburg.today
LISTEN: NSWC Dahlgren Division is hiring
Super motivated to run! Saturday morning FARC run draws a crowd!
fredericksburg.today
Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
fredericksburg.today
Atlantic Builders donates $550,000 to local & international charities
Atlantic Builders donates $550,000 to local & international charities. For the sixth year in a row, Atlantic Builders has completed a home whose proceeds have been donated to charitable organizations throughout the Fredericksburg region. These “Give Back Homes” are possible with the cooperation of Atlantic’s trade partners and suppliers who contribute materials and labor at a reduction in cost or in many instances for free. This year’s Give Back Home was built in the Kellogg Mill, a community of single-family homes, located in Stafford County.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce CNEW nonprofit of 2022 presented with $9K check
Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce CNEW nonprofit of 2022 presented with $9K check. From the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce:. Every year, The Chamber’s Network of Enterprising Women (CNEW) chooses a different, local nonprofit and raises money throughout the year at their quarterly events. On January 17th CNEW presented the 2022 nonprofit of the year, Empowerhouse with a $9,000 check.
fredericksburg.today
“I was in disbelief!” Occoquan man wins $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
“I was in disbelief!” Occoquan man wins $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. When the winning numbers were announced on January 1 for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, Daniel Zarow wasn’t in any hurry. “Usually we don’t win, so I didn’t bother...
fredericksburg.today
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in
Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy Sheriff’s Office removes credit card skimmer from pump
Spotsy Sheriff’s Office removes credit card skimmer from pump. On Friday, credit card skimmer was removed from pump 7 at Valero FasMart on 5022 Plank Road. It was reported the skimmer was placed within the last 24 hours. All other pumps were checked and no other devices were located.
fredericksburg.today
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition. Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.
Comments / 0