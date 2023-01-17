Bucs’ Russell Gage remains hospitalized with concussion, neck injury

Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage (17) is hit by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the fourth quarter of Monday night's NFC wild-card game at Raymond James Stadium. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Bucs receiver Russell Gage remains under observation at Tampa General Hospital with a concussion and neck injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s NFC wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

Gage “had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today,” the Bucs said Tuesday in a statement. ”We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Gage was injured after being hit in the head and neck area by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Tom Brady. Gage attempted to get to his feet several times but was unable to do so before trainers and medical personnel attended to him on the field.

He was put on a backboard and transported to Tampa General, located just a block from the stadium, where he remains for observation.

It was the first career playoff game for Gage, a former Atlanta Falcon who signed with the Bucs as a free agent this past offseason.

