ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs’ Russell Gage remains hospitalized with concussion, neck injury

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtaIx_0kHWR1vB00
Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage (17) is hit by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the fourth quarter of Monday night's NFC wild-card game at Raymond James Stadium. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Bucs receiver Russell Gage remains under observation at Tampa General Hospital with a concussion and neck injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s NFC wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

Gage “had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today,” the Bucs said Tuesday in a statement. ”We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Gage was injured after being hit in the head and neck area by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Tom Brady. Gage attempted to get to his feet several times but was unable to do so before trainers and medical personnel attended to him on the field.

He was put on a backboard and transported to Tampa General, located just a block from the stadium, where he remains for observation.

It was the first career playoff game for Gage, a former Atlanta Falcon who signed with the Bucs as a free agent this past offseason.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Gulfport woman arrested after 2 babies she co-slept with died

Gulfport police have arrested a woman who has had two infants die after she co-slept with them, arrest reports state. Nicole Ann Iannone, 30, faces a charge of manslaughter. Police said she co-slept with a 4-month-old and woke up to see that the child was not breathing. She called 911 and the child was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.
GULFPORT, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Man dies, woman critically injured in Largo motorcycle crash

One person died and a second person was critically injured when a driver turned into the path of the motorcycle they were riding in Largo on Thursday, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive when the driver of a northbound Chevy sedan turned left into the path of the southbound motorcyclist, according to a news release issued by the Largo Police Department about 11 p.m. Thursday.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former USF standout hired as second female minor league baseball manager

Less than a year after the debut of the first female manager of a Major League Baseball-affiliated team, a second has been hired. Former Bulls all-purpose infielder Veronica “Ronnie” Gajownik has been hired to manage the Hillsboro (Oregon) Hops, the High Class A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. A 29-year-old Winter Park native, Gajownik becomes the first woman hired as a High-A manager.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Troopers searching for truck involved in Tampa crash that killed motorcyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who troopers say fatally struck a motorcyclist with a flatbed truck Wednesday in Tampa and then drove away. The crash happened about 9 p.m. on U.S. 301 near the entrance ramp to the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway when the driver of the flatbed truck heading south turned left into the path of a motorcyclist riding north, troopers said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

I graduated from New College of Florida, and I have some thoughts | Column

I am a 2004 graduate of New College of Florida, and I oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attempt to interfere in the curriculum there. Recent news reports have indicated that it is the governor’s intent to completely revamp the core curriculum and academic master plan at New College, abolish diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and essentially ban courses related to gender theory or race theory. The governor is working toward this goal by appointing six new hand-selected board members to New College’s governing board.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida officials react to the Andrew Warren v. DeSantis ruling

A federal judge delivered his long-awaited ruling on Friday in the lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, a case that involved major questions of political motivations and the limits of executive power. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle determined that when DeSantis ousted Warren...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy