WPBF News 25
Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
cbs12.com
Police investigate homicide in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Around 3:39 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Department’s patrol units responded to shots fired in the 100 block of West 18th Street. Upon arrival, patrol units located a 49-year-old Black male suffering from...
cw34.com
Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Shot And Killed On West 18th Street Close To Midtown Grocery
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, a man was fatally shot in the neighborhood of a Riviera Beach convenience store. Brittany Collins, a spokeswoman for the Riviera Beach Police Department, stated that officers responded to a shooting that took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery, which is located in the 100 block of West 18th Street.
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
hometownnewstc.com
Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
Person of interest cleared in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
MIAMI - A man named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has been cleared. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lamar Johnson, 27, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and after speaking with him, he was ruled out for any involvement in the shooting. Investigators said the shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman dead and injured seven others, was not random. "This was not a random mass shooting," Sheriff Ken Mascara said on Thursday. "Someone just didn't walk into a park and start firing. The shooting occurred between two known individuals who got into an argument and decided to resolve their differences with gunfire." The sheriff's office is now adding a $5,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with information in the case.
cbs12.com
Fatal double shooting in Wellington being investigated as a murder-suicide: PBSO
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman were killed in a shooting in Wellington. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington. When deputies arrived, they said they found a man and...
wflx.com
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday. Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the Olympia...
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
cbs12.com
Antisemitic propaganda found on Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicles
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bomb squad and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters this morning. According to a PIO with the Sheriff's office, on Jan. 22, someone put antisemitic propaganda and small bags filled with an unknown substance on vehicles in the employee parking lot.
cbs12.com
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
PBSO investigates possible murder-suicide at Olympia development in Wellington
WELLINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting in the upscale Olympia development off State Road 7 and Forest Hill Boulevard that is believed to be a murder suicide. The suspect’s name is Stephen Smith, 46. The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law, which prevents police from releasing her name. Shortly after 5...
WPBF News 25
'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A food vendor who was at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where 12 people were shot, is still haunted by that day. Earnest Scott III showed WPBF 25 News the bullet holes inside his food truck. Scott is the owner...
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
'Our city is so safe:' Fort Pierce mayor following mass shooting
The mayor of Fort Pierce is speaking for the first time since Monday's shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.
MURDER SUICIDE WELLINGTON? Police Investigating Two Dead From Gunshots
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:34 p.m. ET: According to police, the suspect’s name is Stephen Smith, DOB: 7/19/1977. The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were found dead in a house in Wellington early Friday evening and now police are […]
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
Security company's services canceled before MLK event where shooting occurred
A Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce was supposed to have private security, according to county permits, but organizers canceled it without warning deputies, authorities said.
cbs12.com
Four people ejected during crash involving a Tesla in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were taken to the hospital and one to a trauma center after a crash in Martin County. It happened on Jan. 20 around midnight on Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a...
