What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU .

Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.

"As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at LSU," Howard wrote on Twitter. "I never imagined being anywhere else. However, when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward.

"With that being said, I have made the decision to leave LSU to look for the best spot for me to grow. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family. I can't explain how thankful I am for all of the relationships I have built at LSU.

"I want to thank coach (Brian) Kelly and his staff for welcoming me with open arms and for always having my back. I am sad to leave my best friends and teammates, but I know that we will forever be friends.

"Thank you again LSU. #GeauxTigers."

