ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaK4q_0kHWQpZ700

BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU .

Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.

"As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at LSU," Howard wrote on Twitter. "I never imagined being anywhere else. However, when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward.

"With that being said, I have made the decision to leave LSU to look for the best spot for me to grow. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family. I can't explain how thankful I am for all of the relationships I have built at LSU.

LSU FOOTBALL'S QB DEPTH CHART: Projecting LSU football quarterback depth chart through 2026 after Walker Howard enters transfer portal

WALKER HOWARD ENTERS THE PORTAL: LSU football freshman QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal | Report

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: LSU football: Who's in? Who's out? Tracking Brian Kelly, Tigers' transfer portal activity

"I want to thank coach (Brian) Kelly and his staff for welcoming me with open arms and for always having my back. I am sad to leave my best friends and teammates, but I know that we will forever be friends.

"Thank you again LSU. #GeauxTigers."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Livvy Dunne says LSU added new security, rules due to her popularity

Livvy Dunne recently revealed that LSU added new security measures and rules for students due to concerns over her popularity. Dunne is a junior and competes in the all-around. She was an All-American on the bars in 2021. She’s a talented gymnast who has achieved fame via social media thanks to her athletic success, personality,... The post Livvy Dunne says LSU added new security, rules due to her popularity appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss

It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking... The post LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU veteran offensive lineman to enter NCAA transfer portal

LSU has seen several linemen enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, and now we can add another name to that list. On Wednesday, it was reported by multiple outlets that backup guard Kardell Thomas was going to explore his options in the portal. Per reports, Thomas will have 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21

Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive

I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish

Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
BRProud

Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 injured in stabbing near Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing on Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Officials say it happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane. The victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy