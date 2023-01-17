ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

I-70 WB reopens after tanker spills 3,000 gallons of fuel near Glenwood Canyon

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update, 7:17 p.m. Interstate 70 westbound has reopened.

Earlier: The Colorado State Patrol says there will be an extended closure of westbound Interstate 70 at Dotsero due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday before 9 a.m. and involved four commercial vehicles.

One of the vehicles was a tanker that was carrying 7,000 gallons of gasoline at the time of the crash. Of that, 3,000 gallons spilled. Hazardous materials teams were able to stop the spill and clean up is underway, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The westbound lanes of I-70 will be closed at Dotsero for until “at least this evening.” CDOT said to use alternate routes, specifically the northern detour which adds about 2.5 hours of traveling time from east to west. Eastbound I-70 remains open.

We asked if anyone was injured in the crash and are waiting to hear back.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

