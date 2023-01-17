Read full article on original website
Outer Banks Forever announces 2023 projects; Invites public to take communications survey
Outer Banks Forever, the official nonprofit partner of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, recently shared their upcoming 2023 projects and events, and invited folks to provide feedback on the organization via a communications survey, in a January update. The survey is focused on Outer Banks Forever’s communications with the public,...
Dare County urges public to obtain 2023 reentry permits well before hurricane season
Dare County Emergency Management encourages all Dare County residents, non-resident property owners and business owners to obtain their reentry permits well ahead of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, 2023. To enter Dare County following a mandatory evacuation, individuals must present a current reentry permit along with a...
