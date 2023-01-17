Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Ukraine adviser tells allies 'think faster' on military support
KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies on Saturday to "think faster" about stepping up their military support, a day after they failed to agree on sending battle tanks coveted by Kyiv.
The AP Interview: Envoy says Taiwan learns from Ukraine war
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taiwan has learned important lessons from Ukraine’s war that would help it deter any attack by China or defend itself if invaded, the self-ruled island’s top envoy to the U.S. said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press. Among the lessons: Do more...
Bosnian war survivors share endurance hacks with Ukraine
GORAZDE, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Residents of eastern Bosnia’s city of Gorazde do not need imaginations to understand the suffering of Ukraine’s people. Three decades ago, they endured more than three years of extreme hardship as Bosnian Serbs pummeled their city with rockets and artillery from the surrounding hills.
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on...
From probe target to political heavyweight: Pa. Congressman Perry flexes new clout in D.C.
Less than a year ago, the FBI seized U.S. Rep. Scott Perry's phone. Now Perry's seized control of congressional rules and potential investigations.
Why we have a debt ceiling, and why this trip to the brink may be different
We have been here before. But this time the House's new Republican majority is largely driven by a faction that says it will hold the debt limit vote as a hostage to win policy changes.
Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age
PARIS (AP) — French workers angry over proposed changes to pension rules that would push back the retirement age are halting high-speed trains, disrupting electricity supplies and taking to the streets Thursday in a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency.
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida Judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys Thursday, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. In a blistering filing, U.S. District...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year. The State Department plans...
