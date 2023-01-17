ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Flo Rida joins country artists on 2023 Rodeo Austin lineup

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nzOc_0kHWQTLF00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rapper Flo Rida is one of several artists set to perform at the 2023 Rodeo Austin, event organizers announced in a lineup. The rapper, known for hits like “Low” and “My House,” is scheduled to perform on March 13.

How Moody Center will curate an Austin experience at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Tickets for Rodeo Austin concerts will go on sale Friday. The full list of artists scheduled to perform includes:

  • Aaron Watson: March 11
  • Ramón Ayala: March 12
  • Flo Rida: March 13
  • Randy Rogers Band: March 14
  • Carly Pearce: March 15
  • Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line: March 16
  • Russell Dickerson: March 17
  • Shane Smith & The Saints: March 18
  • La Zenda Norteña: March 19
  • Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: March 20
  • Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentleman: March 21
  • Flatland Cavalry: March 23
  • Lainey Wilson: March 24
  • Tracy Lawrence: March 25

Rodeo Austin officials said the artist set to perform on March 22 is to be determined.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

UT’s Julien Alfred, Rhasidat Adeleke speed to world-leading times at Albuquerque indoor meet

Julien Alfred, a graduate student from St. Lucia and defending NCAA 100-meter dash champion, set the world's top time this season in the 60-meter dash with a blazing time of 7.02 seconds, equalling her personal best she set at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships. She made her season debut at the distance with a time of 7.05 in the preliminary round. Alfred has three of the top-four 60-meter times in NCAA history and all of the top-five fastest times in school history.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas gets commitment from Georgia transfer WR Adonai Mitchell

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns roster, and more specifically, wide receivers room gets deeper with the addition of Adonai Mitchell, who announced via social media that he’s transferring to Texas. Mitchell spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, winning two national championships in that timespan. The 6’4 wide receiver from Missouri City, TX caught […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

It’s Back: Shop Le Garage Sale This Weekend

It’s the shopping event where every single rack is a sale rack. An Austin-born fashion experience since 2001, style setters looking for seriously chic deals can hit Le Garage Sale, taking place January 21st and 22nd at Palmer Events Center. Suellen Young with Le Garage says, “The booths are...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy