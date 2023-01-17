Flo Rida joins country artists on 2023 Rodeo Austin lineup

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rapper Flo Rida is one of several artists set to perform at the 2023 Rodeo Austin, event organizers announced in a lineup. The rapper, known for hits like “Low” and “My House,” is scheduled to perform on March 13.

Tickets for Rodeo Austin concerts will go on sale Friday. The full list of artists scheduled to perform includes:

Aaron Watson: March 11

Ramón Ayala: March 12

Flo Rida: March 13

Randy Rogers Band: March 14

Carly Pearce: March 15

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line: March 16

Russell Dickerson: March 17

Shane Smith & The Saints: March 18

La Zenda Norteña: March 19

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: March 20

Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentleman: March 21

Flatland Cavalry: March 23

Lainey Wilson: March 24

Tracy Lawrence: March 25

Rodeo Austin officials said the artist set to perform on March 22 is to be determined.

