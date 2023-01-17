Ever wished your pet could talk? Well, now you can (kind of) teach them. A floor gadget from FluentPet allows users to set up a series of foam tiles around their homes. Each tile comes with a button that, once pressed, will emit a specific word or command. So, for example, your dog could walk up to a red foam tile, press the button and trigger the word "food" to play out loud. The tiles are color-coded and come in kits ranging from two to 32 buttons. The brand’s Basic Vocab Kit ($130) comes with 12 different buttons that include sounds like "love you," "outside" and "water." Meanwhile, the 32-button They Can Talk kit ($230) comes with commands like "Stranger," "Backyard," "Ouch," and "Want." Fans can get started with the two-button Tester Kit ($35) here, and check out this full explainer on the FluentPet site today.

2 DAYS AGO