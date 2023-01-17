Read full article on original website
Apple's Full-Size HomePod Is Back — and Less Expensive
Just shy of two years after Apple's original full-size HomePod was officially discontinued in early 2021, its successor is here. The new second-generation HomePod was announced by Apple this morning, with a handful of new sensors, support for the new Matter smart home standard and, maybe most notable at all, a $299 price tag — $50 less than where its older brother debuted.
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Ever wished your pet could talk? Well, now you can (kind of) teach them. A floor gadget from FluentPet allows users to set up a series of foam tiles around their homes. Each tile comes with a button that, once pressed, will emit a specific word or command. So, for example, your dog could walk up to a red foam tile, press the button and trigger the word "food" to play out loud. The tiles are color-coded and come in kits ranging from two to 32 buttons. The brand’s Basic Vocab Kit ($130) comes with 12 different buttons that include sounds like "love you," "outside" and "water." Meanwhile, the 32-button They Can Talk kit ($230) comes with commands like "Stranger," "Backyard," "Ouch," and "Want." Fans can get started with the two-button Tester Kit ($35) here, and check out this full explainer on the FluentPet site today.
How to Use Apple's HomePods As TV Speakers
You can use any of Apple's HomePods — the original HomePod (discontinued), HomePod mini or newest second-generation HomePod — and turn them in TV speakers. All you need is a HomePod (any model) and an Apple TV. For the best sound, you should get two HomePods and configure...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
G-Shock's Rangeman and Mudmaster Combine High-Tech Functions and Legendary Toughness
Every G-Shock watch is made to withstand intense impacts and brutal conditions – these two models add extra functions and tech to the brand's legendary resilience. The Triple Sensor-equipped G-Shock Rangeman is purpose-built for reliability in extreme conditions. The latest addition to G-Shock's Master of G lineup, the GW9400...
Carhartt's New A.I.-Powered Heated Vest Could Be Your New Go-To Layering Piece
“Never trust anything that can think for itself if you can't see where it keeps its brain.” Fans of Harry Potter will recognize this line from the second installment in the series, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," but the wisdom doesn't just apply to possessed books; in today's A.I. age, the statement is more prescient than J.K. Rowling may have ever imagined.
The Most Exciting New Watches of 2023 (So Far)
Blancpain will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of its historic Fifty Fathoms watch all year, but it starts off with a 42.3mm version of the modern watch that's usually sized at 45mm. This model is limited to 210 examples total and comes on a 21.5mm-wide NATO strap. A limited-edition of...
Giro's New Aries Spherical Is the Brand's Lightest Helmet Yet
Cyclists, get ready to celebrate: Giro has just released its lightest helmet yet, the Aries Spherical Helmet. At five percent lighter than the Aether — which previously set the benchmark for lightness and airflow — the Aries isn't just lighter and cooler by Giro's own standards; Virginia Tech ranked it as the number one helmet its labs have tested. Although Aries was the god of war, not speed (that would be Hermes) in Greek mythology, Giro is standing firm behind its claims that this is the most minimal, and powerful, helmet yet.
Our Favorite Affordable Chukka Boot Just Got Even Cheaper at Huckberry
Originally derived from a type of footwear worn by British soldiers during World War II (and with a possible connection to the sport of polo, if in name only), chukka boots have become a men's fashion staple around the world. They look great in a variety of settings, with a range of styles and, thanks to their military origins and general sturdiness, they're solid for year-round wear (especially with a good pair of socks). But as anyone with a taste for quality footwear can tell you, they can get expensive. Lucky for you, our favorite affordable pair, the Rhodes Tyler, just got a respectable (albeit temporary) $44 discount at Huckberry — and you can't get them anywhere else.
2023 Lexus RX 350h AWD Review: Fresh, Efficient and Comfy
Lexus offers something of a bipolar SUV lineup. On one end, Lexus sells two tiny crossovers, the UX and the NX; on the other, Lexus offers two hulking, Land Cruiser-based off-roaders, the LX and the GX. One vehicle (at least for now) covers the vast gulf between them, the Lexus RX — and that's the gulf where most SUV buyers reside.
Why Are Watch Hands Set to 10:10 in Photos?
Welcome to Further Details, a recurring column where we investigate what purpose an oft-overlooked product element actually serves. For this installment: the reason watches are set a certain way in photographs. In advertisements and even many of the more professional-looking photos on the likes of Instagram, you'll reliably find watch...
Bundle The Ridge's Modern Minimalist EDC Wallets and Tools and Save Up to 30%
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Originally launched as a Kickstarter project by a father and son team back in 2013, The Ridge swiftly took the everyday carry world by storm and has since solidified itself as one of the most innovative and significant brands in the space. Now, The Ridge and EDC practically go hand-in-hand, especially since it has expanded beyond just wallets to include key organizers, pens, valet trays and more. And while a Ridge product is honestly a solid deal at its normal MSRP, they're even better when you can bundle and save up to 30 percent — like right now.
