A lot can happen as the girls' regular season wraps up. The best thing is to peak at the right time. The Blackfoot Broncos are doing exactly that as they have won six in a row heading into the weekend, including a 58-46 victory over the Shelley Russets, who were undefeated in their district and are ranked No. 1 in the state media poll. It's a big turnaround for the Broncos after starting the season 1-6.

3 HOURS AGO