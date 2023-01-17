On Jan. 19, the Town of Nags Head announced this pending paving project that will stretch into the spring and will have impacts on traffic. Here are the details. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting a paving project on South Croatan Highway in Nags Head during winter and spring 2023. Please keep this in mind when traveling the road and be sure to slow down to ensure everyone’s safety.

