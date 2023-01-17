Read full article on original website
Eleanor Louise Wesenberg of Duck, January 19
Eleanor Louise Wesenberg, 97, of Duck, NC passed away peacefully January 19, 2023 in Barco, NC. Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania October 23, 1925, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Julius and Hedwig Ritter. Eleanor’s surviving family members include her son, Harvey Murray, Jr. and his wife, Lynn; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many other relatives.
Currituck Horse Trail Riding Program
Calling all youth and adult trail riders to join Currituck’s horse trail riding program. This program is for trail riding only – no arena riding or training. We will award prizes to residents of Currituck county and members of Currituck county 4-H, who acquire 250, 500, 1000 and 2000 hours of trail riding time. Once riders hit the 2000 hour mark they will start over. The program is free and riders will be on the honor system to accurately report their trail riding hours.
Sugar Kingdom company to open two new stores
Along with Kitty Hawk site, Corolla proposed as second location. According to a company official, Sugar Kingdom, which currently has stores in in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills, plans to open soon at two new locations. In addition to the Kitty Hawk site that has been in the works, the second store will be located in Corolla.
Nighthawk News editor presses Dare Schools to ease restrictions on student journalists
Concerns over student press freedom in the Dare County Schools motivated a high school senior to speak during public comment at the Dare County Board of Education’s Jan. 9 meeting. “Dare County Schools cannot expect to form civic-minded adults by infringing on our fundamental First Amendment right to freedom...
NCDOT to begin highway paving project in Nags Head
On Jan. 19, the Town of Nags Head announced this pending paving project that will stretch into the spring and will have impacts on traffic. Here are the details. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting a paving project on South Croatan Highway in Nags Head during winter and spring 2023. Please keep this in mind when traveling the road and be sure to slow down to ensure everyone’s safety.
2023 Reentry Permits for Dare County Residents, Non-Resident Property Owners and Businesses
Dare County Emergency Management encourages all Dare County residents, non-resident property owners and business owners to obtain their reentry permits well ahead of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, 2023. To enter Dare County following a mandatory evacuation, individuals must present a current reentry permit along with a...
New facility at Duck Pier will expand its military applications
With the Jan. 19 ribbon cutting at the new Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) at the Army Corps of Engineers Field Research Facility (FRF) in Duck, the world class research center is expanding its work to include cutting edge applications for the military. In remarks following the ribbon cutting,...
