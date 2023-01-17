Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
The James Brand just launched the colorful new Bright Collection, comprised of the brand’s most popular tools and EDC reworked in bright, eye-catching colors. Fan favorites like The Ellis multitool and The Carter folding knife are now available in bright orange, yellow and more. Other go-tos like The Hardin carabiner and Stilwell e-pen dropped in metallic magenta and will pack a bright pop of color into any go-to gear kit.
Gear Patrol
The Best Touchscreen Gloves for Outdoor Use
Outdoor exploration in the winter months requires a specific set of tools: durable, insulated apparel. Footwear with optimal grip and traction. A masochistic appreciation for temperatures below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Oh, and a cozy pair of gloves or mittens. In the "olden days" pre-smartphone, a glove or mitten had to...
Gear Patrol
Save up to 50% at Alpha Industries — Including the Brand's Legendary Bombers
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Alpha Industries has been making iconic, heritage military wear for well over half a century now — including the legendary M-65 Field Jacket, which it actually manufactures for the armed forces along with selling it to the general public. The time-tested style brand also specializes in a lot more, like bomber jackets, puffy winter-ready parkas and even shirt jackets — all imbued with the unmistakable, signature Alpha Industries style. Best of all, you can actually get a ton of the brand's best offerings for up to 50 percent off right now at the End of Season Sale... while supplies last.
Gear Patrol
Reebok's New Nano X3 Cross-Trainers Are Coming. Here's What You Should Know
There's a lot of loyalty that goes into which gym shoes you choose — and followings are pretty dedicated. Nike's Metcon stable has intrigued a plethora of high-performing athletes since its inception. TYR's CXT-1 is rapidly gaining followers as of late, too. But impressive as they are, all these...
Gear Patrol
HexClad Just Released a Dutch Oven, And It's Already $50 Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Fall may be over, but it still feels like soup season to us. And there's no better way to make homemade soup than in a Dutch oven. HexClad, known for its chef-quality nonstick and stainless steel hybrid cookware, just released a Dutch oven of its own. And it's already on sale for $50 off, knocking 22 percent off the $230 MSRP.
