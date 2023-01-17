OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO