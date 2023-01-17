ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

9NEWS

3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver

DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

DP Dough delivery driver arrested

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud

A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
BERTHOUD, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD

Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

A look on the clean up of I-70

After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash

Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora. Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
AURORA, CO
