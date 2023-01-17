Read full article on original website
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada breweryBrittany AnasArvada, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
District attorney clears Larimer County corporal in fatal shooting
The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office has cleared a Larimer County Sheriff's Office corporal in a fatal December shooting. A man allegedly threatened her with a gun when the corporal and a deputy attempted to enforce an eviction, according to a new decision announced Friday. Staff in a trailer community...
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver
DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police arrest suspect in deadly North Broadway stabbing
A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death on North Broadway.
Vandals cause estimated $26,000 of damage a park in Colorado
Officials from the Broomfield Police Department are looking for information regarding a vandalism incident that resulted in roughly $26,000 worth of damage at Commons Park last weekend. The incident reportedly happened overnight on Friday last week, according to a news release. The vandal(s) drove their car in circles on the...
Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeks photos for murder trial
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they prepare for a trial of a 1979 homicide. In March 2021, Jame Herman Dye, 64, was charged in Weld County with one count of murder in the first degree of Evans resident Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 when she died.
DP Dough delivery driver arrested
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud
A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Man arrested in connection to June homicide in Aurora
A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man in June 2022, the Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday.
Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD
Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case
An Aurora city council member has been awarded $3 million after bringing a civil lawsuit against a former child caseworker who made false child abuse accusations.
Man gets decades in prison for violent attack on Highline Canal Trail
AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in connection with a violent assault in 2020 on the High Line Canal trail was sentenced on Wednesday after he was convicted on multiple counts last November. Julio Cesar Gonzalez, now 25, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His case went...
1 killed in shooting, suspect wanted
One man was killed in an early morning shooting in Denver.
DPD: Man intentionally hit 4 people with his car after argument
The Denver Police Department arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of intentionally hitting four people with his car after an argument in a parking lot.
A look on the clean up of I-70
After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022. According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora. Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
Suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of four victims in Denver
Denver police arrested a suspect on Monday for the attempted murder of four victims. Following an investigation, the suspect, Orlando Martinez, Jr., 22, turned himself in Monday, according to the arrest affidavit. At 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 7, Denver police officers responded to a parking lot in the area of...
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
