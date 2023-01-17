Read full article on original website
KFVS12
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-55. The crash is located near center junction between Jackson and Cape Girardeau. Traffic headed southbound will be restricted to one lane. It’s not clear how long this will last. Drivers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
KFVS12
Man wanted on active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there...
KFVS12
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
KFVS12
Crash leads to gas leak in Gordonville, Mo.
GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash led to a gas leak in Gordonville. According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning, January 18 at the intersection of Highway 25 and State Highway Z. They say the roadway is open, but there is an active gas leak.
KFVS12
Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau
Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau
kbsi23.com
Carbondale facing charges after police respond to robbery, chase down a street
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police officers responded to a business Wednesday afternoon for a report of a robbery in progress. Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police learned the suspect entered the business...
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after 2 injured in shooting in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after two people were injured in a shooting in Paducah on Wednesday afternoon. Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah faces charges of first degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah faces a...
theadvocate.com
Three arrested in shootout near schools: no one hurt 'by the grace of God,' sheriff says
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested three men over a Thursday shootout in a grocery store parking lot just south of Dutchtown public schools — and the sheriff says it was "by the grace of God" that no innocent bystander was hurt or killed. Sheriff Bobby Webre said Armarius Williams...
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after shooting, drug crimes in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Wednesday afternoon on various charges following the arrest of a fugitive. The investigation began after detectives received information that a fugitive from Bowling Green, Ky. was in Paducah. McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives received information that...
KFVS12
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19. Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes. The first happened at 5 a.m. on the...
theadvocate.com
Shooting near Dutchtown schools leads to lockdown of Prairieville school; suspects caught
Prairieville Middle School went on lockdown Thursday after two men accused of a shooting fled nearby, authorities said. Around 10 a.m., the two men fired multiple shots at each other near the Harvest grocery store and a Family Dollar store on La. 74 just south of Dutchtown public schools, said Donovan Jackson, Ascension sheriff’s spokesman.
KFVS12
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
5 inmates escape Tuesday night from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Five inmates escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri. The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, Lujuan Tucker and Michael Wilkins. In a statement, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said it was believed...
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
kbsi23.com
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police ask for help finding missing man
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale Police ask for the public’s help finding a missing man. Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale was last seen on Dec. 6, 2022 at about 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale. Knight is described as 5 feet...
