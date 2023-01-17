ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois

BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Crash leads to gas leak in Gordonville, Mo.

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash led to a gas leak in Gordonville. According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning, January 18 at the intersection of Highway 25 and State Highway Z. They say the roadway is open, but there is an active gas leak.
GORDONVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

KFVS12

Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau

A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

2 face charges after 2 injured in shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after two people were injured in a shooting in Paducah on Wednesday afternoon. Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah faces charges of first degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah faces a...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

KFVS12

4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau

St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

4 arrested after shooting, drug crimes in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Wednesday afternoon on various charges following the arrest of a fugitive. The investigation began after detectives received information that a fugitive from Bowling Green, Ky. was in Paducah. McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives received information that...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19. Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes. The first happened at 5 a.m. on the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges

PADUCAH, KY

KFVS12

2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wish989.com

Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
HERRIN, IL
kbsi23.com

Carbondale police ask for help finding missing man

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale Police ask for the public’s help finding a missing man. Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale was last seen on Dec. 6, 2022 at about 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale. Knight is described as 5 feet...
CARBONDALE, IL

