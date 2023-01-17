Read full article on original website
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Related
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Joe Burrow drops line of the year after Bengals send Bills packing
Joe Burrow does not like to say much, but he dropped the line of the year after the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills. Who better than Joe Burrow to drop the quote of the year at the exact right time?. Prior to the divisional playoff game between the Buffalo...
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
Cowboys’ Brett Maher misses again as disastrous postseason continues
It appears that Jerry Jones’ pregame conversation with Brett Maher didn’t help. The Cowboys kicker couldn’t convert his first extra point in the second quarter of the NFC divisional round, as the 49ers blocked it. But Fox analyst Greg Olsen said the kick likely would’ve sailed left anyway, based on where it was blocked. “I think this ball is going to miss by 10 feet to the left,” Olsen said. “…. Listen, Dallas has a problem. There is no way around it.” Olsen noted that the kick, lined up on the left hash, traveled over the A-gap instead of over the right tackle. Maher...
3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
What are NFL players wearing on their necks?
If you've been watching any NFL games recently, you might have noticed some players sporting white (or in some cases, black) horseshoe-shaped collars around their necks. But what are they?
