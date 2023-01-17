ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cowboys kicker misses 5th playoff PAT, makes 2 FGs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked before making two field-goal tries. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

AFC Championship Game 2023: Bengals vs Chiefs location, date, time, odds, TV channel, how to stream

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 with a Super Bowl berth on the line. We’ll have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game this year as the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s right, we get treated to another matchup between two of the game’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
