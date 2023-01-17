ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How climate change is impacting New England's snowplow drivers

New England winters are known for being cold and snowy, but climate change means that's shifting, and this winter is no exception. New Hampshire Public Radio's Mara Hoplamazian took a ride recently with someone feeling the impact from climate change - a snowplow driver. MARA HOPLAMAZIAN, BYLINE: Harold Davis keeps...
New Mexico police arrested a failed legislature candidate in relation to shootings

Today's opening day at the New Mexico state legislature got off to a jarring start. Well, actually, it's been a jarring few weeks after several Democratic state lawmakers and other elected officials had their homes hit by gunfire. Last night, police arrested the alleged mastermind behind these shootings. He was a failed candidate for the legislature.
