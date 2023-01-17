ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Eyewitness News

BETTER MONEY: Knowing when to claim social security, 1/22

Eric Hogarth discuses major retirement concerns in Jan. 21's Better Money.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Lawmakers seeking solutions to state’s teacher shortage

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teacher shortage in Connecticut is causing lawmakers to find solutions. We need more math teachers and those who can teach a trade at our technical schools. The education committee heard several proposals on Friday. “I’ve always had a few students who need extra attention but...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut’s new kid governor sworn in Friday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While most fifth graders were in school this morning, seven students were getting sworn into office at the Old State House. A Cabinet led by Connecticut’s newest kid Governor Ellie Mendez shook hands, met the press, and discussed the platforms that got them elected. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven

State's technical high schools lift 'secure school protocol' but continue to take precautions. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in response to the fight that broke out at Middletown High School.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays

WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation. The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven. According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Emergency services and the local fire departments were...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden officials hold meeting to discuss crime

Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspects approach victim at ATM in Meriden, steal car

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden reported to police that he was carjacked at an ATM in the city. Police said it happened at the Bank of America at 400 East Main St. on Friday morning. The victim reported that he was at the ATM when he was...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Forest of Illusions closes soon

The Forest of Illusions closes at the Connecticut Science Center on Feb. 12.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

“Rolling shootout” in Hamden, New Haven injures 21-year-old

(WFSB) - Shots broke out across Hamden and New Haven on Friday. Hamden police had Mather Street closed for several hours Friday afternoon after a high speed shooting. Police say two vehicles were involved in a “rolling shootout” from Hamden to New Haven. New Haven police said around...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man found shot to death in Waterbury home

New Haven police officers help save man from jumping off bridge. New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
HARTFORD, CT

