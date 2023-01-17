Read full article on original website
VIDEO: CT dealing with teacher shortage crisis
New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven.
BETTER MONEY: Knowing when to claim social security, 1/22
Eric Hogarth discuses major retirement concerns in Jan. 21's Better Money. The Hartford Plant Company is owned by husband and wife team Matt and Anastasiya Collins and Valentina Mikhailova, Anastasiya's mother.
Lawmakers seeking solutions to state’s teacher shortage
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teacher shortage in Connecticut is causing lawmakers to find solutions. We need more math teachers and those who can teach a trade at our technical schools. The education committee heard several proposals on Friday. “I’ve always had a few students who need extra attention but...
VIDEO: Increased security after threats to tech schools
Connecticut’s new kid governor sworn in Friday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While most fifth graders were in school this morning, seven students were getting sworn into office at the Old State House. A Cabinet led by Connecticut’s newest kid Governor Ellie Mendez shook hands, met the press, and discussed the platforms that got them elected. The...
RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent lifted the secure school protocol on the state’s 21 technical high schools. The secure mode protocol meant doors were locked and unplanned visitors were not allowed inside. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in...
Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven
State's technical high schools lift 'secure school protocol' but continue to take precautions. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in response to the fight that broke out at Middletown High School. New Haven police officers help save man...
Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays
WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation. The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven. According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Emergency services and the local fire departments were...
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
VIDEO: Police investigation closes street in Hamden
Hamden officials hold meeting to discuss crime
Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven
Suspects approach victim at ATM in Meriden, steal car
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden reported to police that he was carjacked at an ATM in the city. Police said it happened at the Bank of America at 400 East Main St. on Friday morning. The victim reported that he was at the ATM when he was...
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Forest of Illusions closes soon
The Forest of Illusions closes at the Connecticut Science Center on Feb. 12. Meteorologist Scot Haney said isolated rain and snow showers were possible Friday. Then, another storm looks to arrive late Sunday.
“Rolling shootout” in Hamden, New Haven injures 21-year-old
(WFSB) - Shots broke out across Hamden and New Haven on Friday. Hamden police had Mather Street closed for several hours Friday afternoon after a high speed shooting. Police say two vehicles were involved in a “rolling shootout” from Hamden to New Haven. New Haven police said around...
VIDEO: Man found shot to death in Waterbury home
New Haven police officers help save man from jumping off bridge. New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said.
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire on the corner of Bunker Ave. and Broad St. in Meriden left multiple people injured. But before the fire department arrived, three men, bystanders, saw the flames and knew something needed to be done. “I was at the car wash and I just happened...
Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
