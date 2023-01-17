ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
theScore

Which of the NFL's 2023 head coaching vacancies is most appealing?

The NFL's Black Monday was more of a light gray this year, with only two head coaches getting canned after the regular season's conclusion. When you add in the midseason firings, the number of vacancies sits at an abnormally low five. Which gig is most appealing? Below, we assess factors...
theScore

Report: Jets interviewing Hackett for vacant OC role

The New York Jets are interviewing former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for their open offensive coordinator role, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini. Hackett, 43, was fired prior to the end of the 2022 season after compiling a 4-11 record. The Jets are searching for a new offensive coordinator...
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Report: Michigan's NCAA probe delayed as Harbaugh won't admit to lying

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has refused to acknowledge that he lied or misled NCAA investigators, which has slowed a case looking into the program for multiple infractions, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Wolverines cooperated as they were investigated for four Level II violations, which reportedly include contacting recruits...
ANN ARBOR, MI

