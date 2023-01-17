Read full article on original website
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Josh Allen on Chiefs rematch: 'They're about to see a different Josh'
Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen has found his form. The defensive team captain has recorded a sack in four of his last six games with 13 quarterback hits over that stretch. It’s quite a turnaround for Allen, considering he had zero sacks and only four quarterback hits in the...
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
theScore
Which of the NFL's 2023 head coaching vacancies is most appealing?
The NFL's Black Monday was more of a light gray this year, with only two head coaches getting canned after the regular season's conclusion. When you add in the midseason firings, the number of vacancies sits at an abnormally low five. Which gig is most appealing? Below, we assess factors...
theScore
Bengals-Bills divisional round best bets: One big question for Cincinnati
This is arguably the most interesting game of the divisional round because we didn't get to see it the first time around. If Week 17's contest had been completed, we'd have a better understanding of the legitimacy of one of the most divisive pregame point spreads of the regular season.
theScore
Report: Jets interviewing Hackett for vacant OC role
The New York Jets are interviewing former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for their open offensive coordinator role, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini. Hackett, 43, was fired prior to the end of the 2022 season after compiling a 4-11 record. The Jets are searching for a new offensive coordinator...
theScore
Report: Michigan's NCAA probe delayed as Harbaugh won't admit to lying
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has refused to acknowledge that he lied or misled NCAA investigators, which has slowed a case looking into the program for multiple infractions, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Wolverines cooperated as they were investigated for four Level II violations, which reportedly include contacting recruits...
