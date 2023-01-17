Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date After 25 Years Apart
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman are reliving their past together. The exes had a touching reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show this week after 25 years apart, and they gushed about one another and growing up together. "I'm so happy to see you. I can't even tell you," Barrymore tells...
Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Lots of Romance' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' (Exclusive)
The Morning Show is going to be heating up in season 3. Reese Witherspoon is hinting at some new storylines and possible love interest angles for the coming episodes. Witherspoon walked the carpet at the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told -- which Witherspoon executive produces -- and she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner while teasing her other hit drama, The Morning Show.
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'
You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
Shania Twain Shares What's Different About Her Voice Since Surgery
Shania Twain says she was "petrified" about making a sound following her open-throat surgery just over a decade ago. Her fear, however, immediately dissipated when she made the first sound. Suddenly, she was excited. And just like that, some things got easier for the iconic singer. In an interview with...
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance With a Kiss
Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kisses Wonders as they ride down an escalator...
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands During New York City Date Night
Selena Gomez didn't keep her hands to herself while out with Chainsmokers', Drew Taggart, on Saturday night. The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star and the "Paris" singer were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho. For her outing with the musician,...
Gabrielle Union Reacts to Backlash Over Comments About Infidelity (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union isn't backing down in the face of criticism -- and has some advice for her critics, who are slamming recent comments she made about infidelity in her previous marriage. Union stunned on the carpet at the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+'s drama series Truth Be Told --...
Josh Segarra Talks Easter Egg-Filled 'Scream 6' and 'The Other Two' Season 3 (Exclusive)
After first breaking out with roles in Arrow and Sirens and portraying Emilio Estefan in the Broadway musical, On Your Feet!, Josh Segarra has established himself as one of TV's funniest supporting players, especially thanks to his turns as footwear enthusiast and rising designer Lance Arroyo on HBO Max's The Other Two and the fun-loving supportive lawyer Pug on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.
Alison Sweeney Says She's Ready to Make a Third 'Wedding Veil' Trilogy for Hallmark (Exclusive)
When Hallmark moved forward with a second trilogy of Wedding Veil movies following the success of the first three films, the cast -- led by Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney -- were just as excited as fans were to continue to tell the stories of best friends Avery, Emma and Tracy.
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage
Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6
All things must come to an end. Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth and final season on Friday, with co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg promising it to be the "biggest season" yet. In a letter announcing the news, the trio explained why it was time for...
Meghan McCain Gives Birth to Baby No. 2
Meghan McCain's family just got a little bigger! The former co-host of The View has welcomed her second child with husband Ben Domenech. The new mom of two gave birth to a daughter named Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday, Jan. 19, she announced Friday, Jan. 20 on the Daily Mail's website, where she works as a columnist.
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: See the Sweet Pic
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have added a new member to their family! On Friday, the married couple took to Instagram to announce that their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, was born on Jan. 16. The baby girl is the first for the couple together. Lawrence shares Charleston, 16, and Liberty,...
Emma Roberts and Cody John's Relationship Is Serious, They're in a 'Great Place,' Source Says
Emma Roberts and Cody John are going strong! A source tells ET that the 31-year-old actress "is in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship," adding that "things are serious" between the pair. Roberts and John were first linked in August, when the actor shared...
Dylan O'Brien Holds Hands with Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week
Dylan O'Brien may have a new woman in his life. On Thursday, the 31-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with Rachael Lange, a 25-year-old New York-based model. amid the menswear portion of Paris Fashion Week. O'Brien and Lange attended Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on Thursday and were captured on video holding hands as they entered the venue.
Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland Four Months After Split
Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tyler Stanaland, four months after the pair announced their separation. According to court documents obtained by ET, the 36-year-old Pitch Perfect star signed her paperwork for the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Per the filing, the two have a prenuptial agreement, which Snow cited in regard to spousal support and separate property.
Aubrey Plaza's 'SNL' Monologue Includes Cameos From 'Parks & Rec' Co-Star Amy Poehler and President Biden!
A long time coming! After serving as an NBC page at 30 Rock, working for a year behind the scenes , and auditioning to be a cast member -- all nearly two decades ago -- Aubrey Plaza finally got a chance to host Saturday Night Live. The White Lotus star...
Mel B Reveals Her Dream Casting for a Spice Girls Biopic and Gives a Reunion Update (Exclusive)
With the recent slate of musical biopics bringing real-life stories to the big screen, could a Spice Girls movie be in our future?. Mel B isn't sure, but when the performer sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about her upcoming appearance on the extreme reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she offered up a few casting ideas for who could play her and her fellow Spice Girls.
Jennifer Coolidge Joins TikTok with Jenny From the Block Impression Featuring Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Coolidge has just joined TikTok, and her first video is already packed with star power. The White Lotus star began her inaugural post on the platform by performing a dramatic reading of a "poem" she said she likes. "Hi, this is my first TikTok, and I was trying to...
