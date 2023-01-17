ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Lots of Romance' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' (Exclusive)

The Morning Show is going to be heating up in season 3. Reese Witherspoon is hinting at some new storylines and possible love interest angles for the coming episodes. Witherspoon walked the carpet at the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told -- which Witherspoon executive produces -- and she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner while teasing her other hit drama, The Morning Show.
ETOnline.com

Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'

You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
ETOnline.com

Shania Twain Shares What's Different About Her Voice Since Surgery

Shania Twain says she was "petrified" about making a sound following her open-throat surgery just over a decade ago. Her fear, however, immediately dissipated when she made the first sound. Suddenly, she was excited. And just like that, some things got easier for the iconic singer. In an interview with...
ETOnline.com

Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance With a Kiss

Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kisses Wonders as they ride down an escalator...
ETOnline.com

Josh Segarra Talks Easter Egg-Filled 'Scream 6' and 'The Other Two' Season 3 (Exclusive)

After first breaking out with roles in Arrow and Sirens and portraying Emilio Estefan in the Broadway musical, On Your Feet!, Josh Segarra has established himself as one of TV's funniest supporting players, especially thanks to his turns as footwear enthusiast and rising designer Lance Arroyo on HBO Max's The Other Two and the fun-loving supportive lawyer Pug on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.
ETOnline.com

Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage

Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
ETOnline.com

'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6

All things must come to an end. Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth and final season on Friday, with co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg promising it to be the "biggest season" yet. In a letter announcing the news, the trio explained why it was time for...
ETOnline.com

Meghan McCain Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Meghan McCain's family just got a little bigger! The former co-host of The View has welcomed her second child with husband Ben Domenech. The new mom of two gave birth to a daughter named Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday, Jan. 19, she announced Friday, Jan. 20 on the Daily Mail's website, where she works as a columnist.
ARIZONA STATE
ETOnline.com

Dylan O'Brien Holds Hands with Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week

Dylan O'Brien may have a new woman in his life. On Thursday, the 31-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with Rachael Lange, a 25-year-old New York-based model. amid the menswear portion of Paris Fashion Week. O'Brien and Lange attended Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on Thursday and were captured on video holding hands as they entered the venue.
NEW YORK STATE
ETOnline.com

Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland Four Months After Split

Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tyler Stanaland, four months after the pair announced their separation. According to court documents obtained by ET, the 36-year-old Pitch Perfect star signed her paperwork for the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Per the filing, the two have a prenuptial agreement, which Snow cited in regard to spousal support and separate property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Mel B Reveals Her Dream Casting for a Spice Girls Biopic and Gives a Reunion Update (Exclusive)

With the recent slate of musical biopics bringing real-life stories to the big screen, could a Spice Girls movie be in our future?. Mel B isn't sure, but when the performer sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about her upcoming appearance on the extreme reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she offered up a few casting ideas for who could play her and her fellow Spice Girls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy